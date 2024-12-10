Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Netanyahu Trial: PM Accuses ‘Walla’ Of Pro-Hamas, Pro-Iran Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the Walla media outlet of being biased against him for years, recently labeling it "Walla Iran" in an attempt to highlight its perceived left-wing and pro-Iran stance. These remarks come amid ongoing legal battles involving allegations of media manipulation in Case 4000.

Netanyahu Trial: PM Accuses ‘Walla’ Of Pro-Hamas, Pro-Iran Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made strong accusations against the Walla media outlet, claiming that it has been biased against him for years. On Tuesday, Netanyahu described Walla as being so left-wing in its past coverage that he labeled it “Walla-Akhbar,” a term meant to associate it with the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar” and suggest a pro-Hamas stance. More recently, Netanyahu argued that the outlet has shifted further left, now referring to it as “Walla Iran,” implying that it aligns itself with Iranian interests.

Netanyahu’s Longstanding Criticism of Walla

Netanyahu’s remarks were aimed at portraying Walla as consistently hostile to his political agenda. He argued that the media outlet had played a pivotal role in boosting the credibility of Naftali Bennett, a right-wing politician who at the time was seen as more radical than Netanyahu. The prime minister claimed that Walla worked to present Bennett in a favorable light, even as Netanyahu tried to highlight his more extreme right-wing views, such as his support for instances when the IDF refused orders.

The Context of Netanyahu’s Attacks on Walla

Netanyahu’s comments were made in the context of Case 4000, a high-profile legal matter involving allegations of bribery and media manipulation. Case 4000 originally posed the most significant legal threat to Netanyahu, as it centered around claims that he had used his influence to manipulate media coverage on Walla, with the help of Walla owner Shaul Elovitch and former CEO Ilan Yeshua. The prosecution claims that Netanyahu worked with Elovitch to shape around 300 instances of coverage that were favorable to him and detrimental to his political rivals.

Challenges in the Case

The defense team has challenged many of the claims made by the prosecution, arguing that Netanyahu’s political opponents also engaged in media manipulation. However, if the court finds that the majority of the alleged manipulations occurred, the sheer volume of biased coverage attributed to Netanyahu could overwhelm any efforts by his rivals.

Netanyahu’s Connections with Elovitch

Netanyahu’s ties to Shaul Elovitch, the owner of both Bezeq and Walla, have been a central part of the allegations. The prime minister is accused of helping Elovitch in exchange for favorable media coverage. Former Communications Ministry director-general Shlomo Filber testified that Netanyahu repeatedly ignored his recommendations on the conditions for a YES-Bezeq merger, which benefited Elovitch’s business interests. This angered Elovitch, and he allegedly conveyed his displeasure to Netanyahu through his aide, Nir Hefetz.

Also Read: Netanyahu Set To Testify In Court: Bribery, Fraud Charges Against Israeli PM Explained

