Why Is Netflix Cancellation Trending? Even Elon Musk Urges You To Cancel Your Subscription, Charlie Kirk Connection Explained

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday took to X, repeatedly urging people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions. The posts came shortly after Musk himself cancelled his subscription to the streaming platform, coupled with pointed criticism. In one post, Musk wrote, “Cancel Netflix,” while another read, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

Why Elon Musk Wants You To Cancel Netflix? Charlie Kirk Connection

The controversy began when Musk reshared a post from a user who said they had cancelled their Netflix subscription because the company employed “someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

The Tesla CEO’s criticism was directed at Hamish Steele, creator of the animated Netflix series Dead End: Paranormal Park. Last month, Steele shared an expletive-filled post on Bluesky targeting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was recently shot dead. In the post, Steele referred to Kirk as a “nazi.”

Several users on social media accused Steele of mocking Kirk’s death and using offensive language, sparking widespread outrage.

Social Media Reacts, Cancel Netflix Subscriptions

Former Department of Energy nuclear scientist Matt Van Swol also shared that he had cancelled his Netflix subscription in protest.

He wrote, “If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids… you will NEVER get a dime of my money.”

Musk responded to Van Swol’s post with a simple “Same.”

Allegations of Discrimination and ‘Woke’ Content Against Netflix

The backlash expanded beyond Steele’s comments. A social media post cited Netflix’s inclusion and diversity report, claiming the platform “celebrates that the percentage of racially underrepresented directors and lead characters has been growing significantly over the past few years.” HT.com has not independently verified this information.

The post argued, “Netflix appears to openly boast about discriminating against White people… Why doesn’t Netflix hire based on qualifications instead of skin colour??”

Musk directly responded to this post with, “Cancel Netflix.”

Outrage intensified as clips from Dead End: Paranormal Park circulated on X. Many social media users accused the show of pushing a “woke” or “transgender” agenda targeted at children. In addition to cancelling his Netflix subscription, Musk called Steele a “groomer” in his posts.

