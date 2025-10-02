After Nepal, Gen-Z Protests Break Out In This Country Over World Cup Spending, Name Is…

Anti-government protests in Morocco turned deadly in a southern town. Police opened fire in Leqliaa, about 500 kilometres south of Rabat, reportedly in self-defence, killing two people. Authorities said the two were attempting to seize police weapons, though no independent eyewitnesses confirmed the claim. These are the first deaths as unrest grows over public services and government spending.

The protests, led by a young, internet-savvy movement called Gen Z 212, have taken the country by surprise. Demonstrators, mostly teenagers and young adults, are voicing anger over poor schools, hospitals, and widespread corruption. They contrast this with billions of dollars spent on preparations for the 2030 World Cup. “The right to health, education, and a dignified life is not an empty slogan but a serious demand,” the movement said in a statement on Discord, calling for peaceful protests.

Despite warnings, violence spread to several cities. In Sale, across the river from Rabat, masked youth torched cars, banks, and shops, smashed windows, and looted stores, while police were largely absent. Footage from other towns like Inzegane, Ait Amira, and Oujda shows protesters throwing rocks and clashing with authorities. In Oujda, a police vehicle hit a protester, injuring them.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said the protests lacked official permission and would be handled strictly under the law. So far, 409 people have been arrested, including minors, and 263 police officers have been injured. The protests have also damaged 142 police vehicles, 20 private cars, and left 23 civilians hurt. Human rights groups are calling on authorities to respond to the youth’s legitimate social and economic concerns.

The movement has grown on platforms like TikTok and Discord and has gained support from Moroccan celebrities, including footballer Yassine Bounou and rapper El Grande Toto. With parliamentary elections due in 2026 and Morocco preparing to host the Africa Cup of Nations, these protests highlight deep inequalities in the country. Officials have defended current spending and promised to discuss healthcare and hospital reforms in parliament, amid mounting public outrage over neglect in marginalised areas.

ALSO READ: Nepal’s interim govt imposes travel restriction on former PM Oli, four others following probe into Gen-Z protest violence