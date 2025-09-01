LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Never Felt Better': Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend

‘Never Felt Better’: Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend

Donald Trump brushed off fresh health rumours with a fiery Truth Social post declaring he’s “never felt better.” As #TrumpIsDead trends online, questions about his bruises, swollen leg, and public absences intensify. Meanwhile, VP JD Vance says he’s ready if tragedy strikes, but insists Trump is fit.

Donald Trump (Pic Credit: Raw Pixel/Creative Commons)
Donald Trump (Pic Credit: Raw Pixel/Creative Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 1, 2025 08:20:06 IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday, September 1, shrugged off the latest rumours swirling about his health, telling followers on Truth Social that he’s “never felt better” in his life. 

Trump’s post came after conservative commentator DC Draino blasted what he described as the media’s “comical double standards” pointing out how President Biden can go days without a public appearance and still get labelled “sharp,” while Trump disappears for a day and the internet explodes.

Trump Declares “Never Felt Better”

‘Never Felt Better’: Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend

DC Draino wrote, “Joe Biden would go multiple days at a time without any public appearances and the media would say he’s ‘sharp’ and ‘top of his game.’

Meanwhile, he was wearing diapers and napping. President Trump puts in more public work hours than any other POTUS in US history and media freaks out if he disappears for 24 hours. Comical double standard.”

Trump replied with his usual flair: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.” He also threw in a jab about Washington DC supposedly being a “crime-free zone.”

The hashtag #TrumpIsDead has been trending on X as speculation about Trump’s health keeps bubbling up. Theories picked up steam last week after the White House released a blank public schedule for Trump. Trying to shut down the rumours, Trump posted a photo of himself golfing on Saturday—though, as usual, some online called the picture “fake.”

‘Never Felt Better’: Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend

The viral #trumpisdead trend

The hashtag took off even further when Vice President JD Vance publicly said he’s ready to take over if “a terrible tragedy” strikes.

Vance insisted Trump is energetic and fit, but acknowledged you can’t rule out surprises. “He’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning. Yes, terrible tragedies happen. But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” Vance told USA Today.

Adding more fuel, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s recent comments went viral, as he joked the show would keep running “until somebody dies,” hinting at Trump. He said, “When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts there will be dancing in the streets. Except President (J D) Vance will ban dancing.”

Donald Trump’s health 

Questions about Trump’s health have been circulating since earlier this year, after he was photographed with a large bruise on the back of his hand.

A few days later, more marks appeared on his palm. Trump’s team reportedly tried to cover up the bruises with makeup. The White House brushed off the speculation, saying Trump gets minor bruises from shaking hands with thousands of people.

Dr. Sean Barbaella, the White House physician, sent a letter explaining that the marks are “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” which Trump takes for heart health.

Social media users also circulated photos of Trump’s swollen leg. In July, the White House said the 79-year-old president has chronic venous insufficiency, which is a vein condition that can cause swelling.

'Never Felt Better': Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend

'Never Felt Better': Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend

'Never Felt Better': Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend
‘Never Felt Better’: Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend
‘Never Felt Better’: Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend
‘Never Felt Better’: Donald Trump Busts The Myth Around His Death Amid #TrumpDead Trend

