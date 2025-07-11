LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters Iran security agents england tour ai Myanmar junta State Department firings Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > World > New Deal Seeks To Boost Entrepreneurship Between India And UAE

New Deal Seeks To Boost Entrepreneurship Between India And UAE

India and the UAE launched the CEPA Start-up Series in Mumbai to boost cross-border innovation and support Indian start-ups. A new agreement was signed to identify high-potential ventures. Bilateral trade hit $83.64B in FY 2023–24, with UAE's FDI in India nearly tripling.

The new deal focuses on promoting entrepreneurship.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 16:36:59 IST

An event in India’s Mumbai discussed the opportunities for Indian founders and start-ups to take part in the UAE-India CEPA Start-up Series.

Reportedly, the Start-up Series is a high-impact platform created to fast-track cross-border growth, collaboration, and market access, media reports said.

The event was organized by the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC) in partnership with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in India.

Abdulnasser Alshaali, the UAE Ambassador to India, said the UAE seeks to foster a dynamic and innovation-fueled partnership between both nations. He noted that the entrepreneurial energy is a key focus of this partnership.

New Deal Signed Between Indian And UAE Groups

An agreement between the UAE-India CEPA Council and the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) was signed at the event.

The agreement aims to identify and support high-potential start-ups from the SINE ecosystem and alumni network for participation in the Start-up Series.

Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, Ahmed Aljneibi, said, “The Start-up Series is another step forward in transforming the UAE-India partnership into a launchpad for next-generation entrepreneurship and cross-border innovation.”

The Start-up Series follows a robust economic partnership between the UAE and India. Data revealed that bilateral trade between the two reached USD 83.64 billion in FY 2023-24.

It marks a 15 percent surge in comparison to the previous year, since the CEPA began.

India And UAE: More Than Trading Partners?

India’s exports to the UAE rose by over 20 percent, while the foreign direct investment of the UAE in India surged by almost three times.

In FY 2021-22, the FDI by the UAE was USD 1.03 billion; it became USD 3.35 in FY 2022-23, which makes the UAE the fourth-biggest investor in India, reports said.

An official trailer of the series was also launched, which displayed its vision, opportunities, and roadmap.

Notably, the event was covered live across the UAE-India CEPA Council’s social media platforms and is likely to be posted soon on LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Nearly Half Of Pakistan’s Population Lives In Poverty, Faring Worse Than Neighbours, World Bank Report Reveals

Tags: CEPAindiauae

More News

ISL 2025-26 Season On Hold: FSDL Informs Clubs And AIFF
Nearly 800 Killed at Gaza Food Aid Hubs Since May, UN Says
Crystal Palace Barred From The Europa League; Nottingham Forest Promoted
‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’
Operation Kaalnemi: Uttarakhand Launches Campaign Against Fake ‘Babas’, 25 Arrested So Far
Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz: Alcaraz Wins In Four Sets To Reach Wimbledon 2025 Final
Allahabad High Court Permits Bail To Mohammad Riyaz: Says Supporting Pakistan Without Mentioning India Not Offence Under Section 152 BNS
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Green Signal From Indian Space Regulator, Ready To Launch
Wimbledon 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Graces Centre Court For Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Semi-Final
French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?