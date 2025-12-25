New US Report Flags China’s Willingness To Expand Military Bases In Bangladesh And Myanmar, Does India Need To Worry? Explained

A new Pentagon report is drawing attention to China’s growing military ambitions, not just along its disputed borders, but right in the heart of South Asia, including countries that are usually friendly with India.

The US Department of Defence’s latest annual review, “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China (PRC) 2025,” says Beijing is thinking about setting up more overseas military outposts.

Right now, China only has one base outside its borders, in Djibouti, East Africa. But that could change.

What does the new Pentagon report say?

It spells out that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) isn’t just toying with the idea. They’re actively looking at new military infrastructure and ways to get logistical support in several countries. The goal: to help their navy, air force, and maybe even ground troops operate much farther from home.

One part of the report stands out for India. It points directly at China’s interest in its South Asian neighbours, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar, where China has “likely considered basing” its forces.

Pakistan’s on the list too, but the report treats it separately because everyone knows about the deep ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

And China’s not doing all this in isolation. Analysts keep bringing up the “String of Pearls” theory, the idea that China is piecing together a chain of ports and alliances across the Indian Ocean to safeguard its shipping routes and expand its influence.

Does India need to worry?

For India, this is a real worry. The country sees the Indian Ocean as its own backyard, so even the idea of Chinese military bases or logistical hubs nearby rings alarm bells.

Experts warn that these bases could let China’s military get much closer to key shipping lanes like the Strait of Malacca and the Bay of Bengal.

India isn’t sitting back. It’s already ramping up border defences and beefing up its navy to push back against China’s growing presence. That includes things like building new garrisons on the Bangladesh border and stepping up surveillance around important chokepoints.

Of course, Beijing keeps pushing back against claims that it’s all about military expansion. Just recently, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson insisted their approach to the region, including India, is all about long-term cooperation and respect.

They even accused the US of twisting China’s defence policy in these official reports.

Still, defence experts aren’t convinced. They say that even talking about new Chinese bases or logistical hubs near India is enough to force New Delhi and probably some other capitals in the region to rethink their strategies.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shahzad Akbar? Imran Khan’s Former Aide, Who Criticised Asim Munir, Attacked Outside UK Home, Suffers Nose And Jaw Fractures