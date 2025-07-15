New US Rule: Migrants Face Deportation to Third Countries Within Six Hours

A new decision by the Trump government could empower immigration authorities to deport migrants to a third country, local media reports have said.

Third country means a country with which the migrant is not associated, or in easier words, the migrant doesn’t belong to that country.

Reportedly, the immigration officials may soon possess the power to deport them with just six hours of notice, while the earlier notice period was at least 24 hours.

However, reports say that the option of deporting someone with just six hours of notice would only be applicable under “exigent circumstances” and after the said person was given the chance to speak to an attorney.

New Deportation Rules: What It Means for Migrants in the U.S.

The Supreme Court in June lifted a lower court’s order limiting such deportations without a screening for fear of persecution in the destination country.

Reports added that the migrants would be deported to countries that have vowed to follow the policy of non-persecution “without the need for further procedures.”

Experts view this policy as a catalyst that allows American authorities to deport migrants to different countries.

Earlier in June, the Supreme Court had overturned a lower court’s decision that compelled authorities to see if the migrants might face danger in the nation they were being deported to.

After this decision by the court, American authorities had deported eight migrants from different countries to South Sudan, a war-torn nation.

US Authorities Defend Their Decision

The Trump authorities also pushed the officials of five African nations, including Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Gabon, to take deported migrants into their country, local media reports said.

However, experts have condemned the decision as cruel and said that migrants could be packed off to nations where they could be treated violently or unfairly.

In response, Trump’s administration stated that deportations to a third country help them to get rid of migrants who should not stay in the United States, including the convicted criminals.

Earlier in Trump’s first term as America’s president, the officials had deported some people of El Salvador and Honduras to Guatemala.

