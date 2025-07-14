Watch A 17-Year-Old Zohran Mamdani Score Winning Goal For His Team As 2008 Video Surfaces

Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old Indian-origin New york City assemblyman and noe the city’s Democratic mayoral primary candidate, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with News 12’s Senior Political Reporter Tara Rosenblum. The conversation took place under tight security at a historic theater in Harlem.

Mamdani spoke candidly about his political rise, his critics, the road ahead and importantly about a 2008 conversation with News 12 about a soccer game.

During the special edition of Power & Politics, Rosenblum surprised Mamdani with a piece of personal history – a video clip from his high school days in the Bronx. The unearthed footage showed a then 17-year-old Mamdani scoring a winning goal for his team, leaving the mayoral nominee visibly floored by the moment.

Zohran Mamdani Reacts To The Video: “Been Talking to News12 Since 2008”

Following the interview, Mamdani shared the video on Instagram, posting, “been talking to @news12bx since the 2008/2009 season.”

The News 12 special featured both of New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidates. In his segment, Mamdani opened up about his position within the party leadership, addressed rumors about staffing decisions, and reacted to the resurfaced sports footage from his teenage years.

MORE : We also unearthed old footage from his high school days in the Bronx and he was floored 🎥 we’ll show you the video that caused this reaction on Power & Politics Sunday am ! pic.twitter.com/rugdbgct6b — Tara Rosenblum (@tararosenblum) July 12, 2025

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani Criticized For Visiting Brooklyn Mosque Tied To Anti-Israel Remarks

Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Democratic Primary

Mamdani’s victory in the June 24 Democratic mayoral primary schoked the US political circcles and the young aspiring politician defeated established democrat Andrew Cuomo. He defeated the former governor Cuomo, winning 43.5 percent of the votes, while Cuomo followed with 36.3 percent only.

Mamdani has declared himself a left-leaning socialist. He isthe the son of celebrated and award winning Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan Marxist scholar, author Mahmood Mamdani. Mamdani during his victory speech thanked his supporters for what he called a “stunning victory” in the primary polls.

Mamdani now faces a general election in November this year that includes incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, independent candidate im Walden, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Although Cuomo conceded defeat on the night of the primary, he is reportedly considering a possible independent run in the general election.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu Shrugs Off Zohran Mamdani’s Arrest Threat, Says “I’m Coming With Donald Trump” As President Promises Support