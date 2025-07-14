LIVE TV
Watch A 17-Year-Old Zohran Mamdani Score Winning Goal For His Team As 2008 Video Surfaces

Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary winner and a 33-year-old assemblyman of Indian origin, recently sat down with News 12’s Senior Political Reporter Tara Rosenblum for an exclusive interview in Harlem. During the conversation, Mamdani reflected on his political journey, addressed criticism, and reacted to a resurfaced 2008 video of himself scoring a winning goal as a high school soccer player. The clip, unearthed from News 12’s archives, left Mamdani visibly moved, prompting him to post.

July 14, 2025

Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old Indian-origin New york City assemblyman and noe the city’s Democratic mayoral primary candidate, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with News 12’s Senior Political Reporter Tara Rosenblum. The conversation took place under tight security at a historic theater in Harlem.

Mamdani spoke candidly about his political rise, his critics, the road ahead and importantly about a 2008 conversation with News 12 about a soccer game.

During the special edition of Power & Politics, Rosenblum surprised Mamdani with a piece of personal history – a video clip from his high school days in the Bronx. The unearthed footage showed a then 17-year-old Mamdani scoring a winning goal for his team, leaving the mayoral nominee visibly floored by the moment.

Zohran Mamdani Reacts To The Video: “Been Talking to News12 Since 2008”

Following the interview, Mamdani shared the video on Instagram, posting, “been talking to @news12bx since the 2008/2009 season.”

The News 12 special featured both of New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidates. In his segment, Mamdani opened up about his position within the party leadership, addressed rumors about staffing decisions, and reacted to the resurfaced sports footage from his teenage years.

Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Democratic Primary

Mamdani’s victory in the June 24 Democratic mayoral primary schoked the US political circcles and the young aspiring politician defeated established democrat Andrew Cuomo. He defeated the former governor Cuomo, winning 43.5 percent of the votes, while Cuomo followed with 36.3 percent only.

Mamdani has declared himself a left-leaning socialist. He isthe  the son of celebrated and award winning Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan Marxist scholar, author Mahmood Mamdani. Mamdani during his victory speech thanked his supporters for what he called a “stunning victory” in the primary polls.

Mamdani now faces a general election in November this year that includes incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, independent candidate im Walden, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Although Cuomo conceded defeat on the night of the primary, he is reportedly considering a possible independent run in the general election.

