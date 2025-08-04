New Year 2026 Move: France Plans Social Media Ban for Children Under 15 — Check Countries That Have Already Restricted Teens

France is set to renew its efforts to shield children from excessive screen time by proposing a ban on social media access for those under 15, with the draft law, seen by AFP, aiming for implementation by next September.

The move has the support of President Emmanuel Macron, who earlier this month said Parliament should begin discussions on the proposal in January. Earlier this month, Australia became the first country in the world to impose a social media ban on children under 16.

France Bans Social Media for Children

The government said unrestricted internet access exposes children to “inappropriate content,” increases the risk of cyberbullying, and can disrupt healthy sleep patterns.

The draft legislation contains two key provisions. One would outlaw social media platforms from offering their services to children under the age of 15, while the other proposes a ban on mobile phone use in secondary schools.

President Emmanuel Macron has said protecting minors in the digital space is a key priority for his government, though challenges remain around enforcement and compliance with international regulations.

France’s Screen-Time Curbs Face Hurdles

A ban on mobile phone use in pre-schools and middle schools was introduced in 2018, it has been inconsistently enforced. France has also previously clashed with European Union rules after passing a law in 2023 that set a “digital legal age” of 15, a measure that has since been blocked.

Earlier this month, the French Senate endorsed a proposal aimed at shielding teenagers from excessive screen time and social media use. The plan includes requiring parental consent for children aged 13 to 16 to sign up on social media platforms. The proposal has now been forwarded to the National Assembly, which must approve it before it can be enacted into law.

Countries Where Social Media is Banned for Teens

Australia

France

Italy

Norway

Greece

UK