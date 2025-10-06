Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’

President Donald Trump has ordered 300 California National Guard members to deploy to Portland, Oregon, even after a federal judge temporarily blocked the deployment of Oregon troops, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Sunday.

“This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power,” Newsom said, adding that he plans to sue the Trump administration over the deployment. The governor also urged Americans to “speak out” against the move.

The deployment comes after U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, granted a temporary restraining order on Saturday blocking the federalization of Oregon National Guard troops. The judge ruled that the government had not demonstrated that immigration-related protests in Portland could not be managed by local law enforcement. The Trump administration has said it will appeal the ruling.

Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta have previously criticised Trump’s use of the National Guard, arguing that the president exceeded his authority. Under Title 10, Section 12406 of the U.S. Code, state governors control their National Guard unless the U.S. faces an invasion, rebellion, or the president is unable “with the regular forces to execute the laws.”

Trump against Newsom

This is the second time Trump has federalized California’s National Guard against Newsom’s wishes. In June, the president ordered 4,000 troops and approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles amid protests against ICE raids. Last month, a federal judge ruled that the administration’s earlier deployment violated the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the military from performing civilian law enforcement duties.

State and local officials have repeatedly condemned Trump’s orders as unnecessary and potentially dangerous. The latest deployment of 300 California National Guard members to Oregon adds to ongoing legal and political battles over the limits of presidential power and state control over the National Guard.

