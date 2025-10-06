LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news Karur stampede delhi rain donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag business news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’

Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’

President Trump orders 300 California National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, after a judge blocked Oregon’s deployment. Gov. Newsom calls it a “breathtaking abuse of power” and vows legal action against the federal move.

Newsom slams Trump’s deployment of 300 California Guard troops to Oregon (Photo: X/ ANI)
Newsom slams Trump’s deployment of 300 California Guard troops to Oregon (Photo: X/ ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 6, 2025 00:59:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’

President Donald Trump has ordered 300 California National Guard members to deploy to Portland, Oregon, even after a federal judge temporarily blocked the deployment of Oregon troops, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Sunday.

“This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power,” Newsom said, adding that he plans to sue the Trump administration over the deployment. The governor also urged Americans to “speak out” against the move.

The deployment comes after U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, granted a temporary restraining order on Saturday blocking the federalization of Oregon National Guard troops. The judge ruled that the government had not demonstrated that immigration-related protests in Portland could not be managed by local law enforcement. The Trump administration has said it will appeal the ruling.

Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta have previously criticised Trump’s use of the National Guard, arguing that the president exceeded his authority. Under Title 10, Section 12406 of the U.S. Code, state governors control their National Guard unless the U.S. faces an invasion, rebellion, or the president is unable “with the regular forces to execute the laws.”

Trump against Newsom

This is the second time Trump has federalized California’s National Guard against Newsom’s wishes. In June, the president ordered 4,000 troops and approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles amid protests against ICE raids. Last month, a federal judge ruled that the administration’s earlier deployment violated the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the military from performing civilian law enforcement duties.

State and local officials have repeatedly condemned Trump’s orders as unnecessary and potentially dangerous. The latest deployment of 300 California National Guard members to Oregon adds to ongoing legal and political battles over the limits of presidential power and state control over the National Guard.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Complete Obliteration’ If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: California National Guard troopsNewsomOregonpresident-trump

RELATED News

Gaza Ceasefire Talks Underway: Trump Says ‘It Will Last A Couple Of Days’
Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Complete Obliteration’ If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished
New Blood Test Promises To Detect Head & Neck Cancer 10 Years Ahead: A Game Changer
Rubio says he hopes hostage deal can be done early this week
Russian Drones And Missiles Strike Ukraine, Five Dead, Energy Infrastructure Damaged: What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Oil prices gain 1% after lower-than-expected OPEC+ output hike
Karur Stampede Was A Preventable Disaster, NDA MPs Flag Lapses
Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain Today And Tomorrow, Temperature To Drop
Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic
Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh Booked For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad
Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Meet All Contestants Confirmed For Vijay Sethupathi’s Show
MASH Ball 2025: Where Glamour Meets Giving, In Support Of UNICEF India
Cuttack Tensions Rise: Internet Blocked As Shops Vandalised After Festive Clashes
72 Hours Of Work, No Time For Home? Viral Video Sparks Focus On Men’s Mental Health
Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’
Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’
Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’
Newsom Slams Trump Over Guard Deployment To Oregon, Says ‘Breathtaking Abuse Of Law And Power’

QUICK LINKS