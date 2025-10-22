NewsX World Exclusive – German MP Dr Lena Gumnior At IPU In Geneva: ‘More Important Than Ever To Come Together And Work On Problems’

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX World in Geneva on the sidelines of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Member of the German Bundestag Dr Lena Gumnior hailed the IPU platform’s importance in bringing together legislators from across the world to tackle the problems facing the human race today.

Speaking about a cohesive and consensus-driven response to global crises, Dr Gumnior told NewsX World, ‘We live in a time of multiple crises, a lot of armed conflicts in the world. It has risen from 30 armed conflicts in the past to now 120, so it’s even more important now to seek contact, and to talk to each other behind the barriers of political parties, and to come together and work together on these resolutions.’

On the subject of Artificial Intelligence, Dr Gumnior remains wary of the fallacy that technology is a neutral force, saying, ‘We sometimes think algorithms are neutral, but they are not because they are produced by humans. Humans have racist tendencies or particular tendencies that also take part in these algorithms. We have to have these common grounds that algorithms are not neutral, and AI is not neutral’

Team NewsX World is reporting live from The 151st Assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union taking place in Geneva.

