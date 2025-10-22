LIVE TV
NewsX World Exclusive – German MP Dr Lena Gumnior At IPU In Geneva: 'More Important Than Ever To Come Together And Work On Problems'

NewsX World Exclusive – German MP Dr Lena Gumnior At IPU In Geneva: ‘More Important Than Ever To Come Together And Work On Problems’

At the 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva, German Bundestag member Dr Lena Gumnior emphasized global cooperation to tackle crises. She highlighted the rise in armed conflicts from 30 to 120 and stressed dialogue beyond political barriers. On AI, she warned against assuming technology is neutral, pointing out human biases in algorithms.

Dr Lena Gumnior at IPU Geneva stresses global cooperation amid rising conflicts, warns AI and algorithms are not neutral. Photo: NewsX World.
Dr Lena Gumnior at IPU Geneva stresses global cooperation amid rising conflicts, warns AI and algorithms are not neutral. Photo: NewsX World.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 22, 2025 21:19:49 IST

NewsX World Exclusive – German MP Dr Lena Gumnior At IPU In Geneva: ‘More Important Than Ever To Come Together And Work On Problems’

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX World in Geneva on the sidelines of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Member of the German Bundestag Dr Lena Gumnior hailed the IPU platform’s importance in bringing together legislators from across the world to tackle the problems facing the human race today. 

Speaking about a cohesive and consensus-driven response to global crises, Dr Gumnior told NewsX World, ‘We live in a time of multiple crises, a lot of armed conflicts in the world. It has risen from 30 armed conflicts in the past to now 120, so it’s even more important now to seek contact, and to talk to each other behind the barriers of political parties, and to come together and work together on these resolutions.’

On the subject of Artificial Intelligence, Dr Gumnior remains wary of the fallacy that technology is a neutral force, saying, ‘We sometimes think algorithms are neutral, but they are not because they are produced by humans. Humans have racist tendencies or particular tendencies that also take part in these algorithms. We have to have these common grounds that algorithms are not neutral, and AI is not neutral’

Team NewsX World is reporting live from The 151st Assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union taking place in Geneva.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 9:18 PM IST
NewsX World Exclusive – German MP Dr Lena Gumnior At IPU In Geneva: ‘More Important Than Ever To Come Together And Work On Problems’

