NHL Standings

Oct 19 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NHL games on Saturday Atlantic Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Detroit Red Wings 4 1 0 16 12 8 2. Montreal Canadiens 4 1 0 18 14 8 3. Toronto Maple Leafs 3 2 0 19 16 6 4. Boston Bruins 3 2 0 18 15 6 5. Florida Panthers 3 4 0 15 20 6 6. Buffalo Sabres 2 3 0 13 14 4 7. Tampa Bay Lightning 1 2 2 14 18 4 8. Ottawa Senators 2 4 0 20 30 4 Metropolitan Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Carolina Hurricanes 4 0 0 19 8 8 2. New Jersey Devils 4 1 0 19 15 8 3. Washington Capitals 4 1 0 14 8 8 4. Pittsburgh Penguins 3 2 0 15 15 6 5. New York Rangers 2 3 1 11 9 5 6. New York Islanders 2 3 0 16 19 4 7. Philadelphia Flyers 1 2 1 11 13 3 8. Columbus Blue Jackets 1 3 0 11 13 2 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Colorado Avalanche 4 0 1 17 9 9 2. Winnipeg Jets 3 1 0 17 11 6 3. Dallas Stars 3 1 0 18 15 6 4. Utah Mammoth 3 2 0 14 11 6 5. Nashville Predators 2 1 2 14 15 6 6. Chicago Blackhawks 2 2 2 20 17 6 7. St. Louis Blues 2 2 0 12 17 4 8. Minnesota Wild 2 3 0 16 20 4 Pacific Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vegas Golden Knights 3 0 2 20 18 8 2. Seattle Kraken 2 0 2 12 11 6 3. Vancouver Canucks 3 2 0 16 14 6 4. Edmonton Oilers 2 2 1 13 14 5 5. Anaheim Ducks 2 2 0 13 16 4 6. Los Angeles Kings 1 3 1 14 20 3 7. San Jose Sharks 0 2 2 13 22 2 8. Calgary Flames 1 4 0 10 19 2 Sunday, October 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Vancouver Canucks at Washington Capitals (1630/1630) Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings (1900/1900) Boston Bruins at Utah Mammoth (2300/2300) Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks (2300/2300) Monday, October 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers (2300/2300) Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers (2300/2300) Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens (2330/2330) Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (0130/0130) Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights (0200/0200) Tuesday, October 21 schedules (EST/GMT) San Jose Sharks at New York Islanders (2300/2300) Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators (2300/2300) Vancouver Canucks at Pittsburgh Penguins (2300/2300) New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs (2300/2300) Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals (2300/2300) Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (2330/2330) Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars (0000/0000) Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators (0000/0000) Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues (0000/0000) Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth (0200/0200) Wednesday, October 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils (2300/2300) Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres (2330/2330) Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames (0030/0030) Thursday, October 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning (2245/2245) Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins (2300/2300) Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers (2300/2300) Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders (2300/2300) San Jose Sharks at New York Rangers (2300/2300) Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators (2300/2300) Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators (0000/0000) Utah Mammoth at St. Louis Blues (0000/0000) Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets (0000/0000) Carolina Hurricanes at Colorado Avalanche (0100/0100) Montreal Canadiens at Edmonton Oilers (0100/0100) Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars (0100/0100)

