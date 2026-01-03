Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has recently been captured by US forces, according to a post on Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, was also known for an unusual spiritual link that has now captured global attention. According to reports, he was devoted to the Indian spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba. The Indian godman and philanthropist died in 2011 and hailed from Puttaparthi. He had millions of devotees worldwide, among whom was Nicolas Maduro. Sathya Sai Baba claimed to be the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba.

Maduro, who himself came from a humble background, was a driver and later turned into a union leader and close ally of Hugo Chavez. It is reported that he kept a large portrait of Sathya Sai Baba in his office in Caracas, which many portray as a reflection of the deep respect he held for the Indian guru. Their connection was publicly visible and seen even before his rise within Venezuelan politics.

Nicolas Maduro was a devotee long before he was a president

In 2005, long before he became Venezuela’s president, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, visited Sai Baba’s ashram in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Maduro reportedly had met the baba at Prasanthi Nilayam ashram and received VIP guest accommodation at Sai Baba’s global headquarters. According to reports, Maduro visited Prashanti Nilayam “four or five times,” including after Sai Baba’s death (Maha Samadhi) in 2011. He often saw Sai Baba with large Venezuelan delegations, and the frequent visits highlighted the importance of Sai Baba’s teachings for him.

The link to Sai Baba was established by Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, who was also captured along with Maduro. She was Sai Baba’s devotee long before Maduro. Maduro’s support for Sai Baba’s movement was important as the first Sai centre outside India was established in Caracas in the 1970s. The movement is reportedly active in about 113 nations and has operated schools, human-values institutes and medical outreach programmes across Latin America.

At the “100th Anniversary” Tribute on November 23, 2025, Maduro honoured the late guru on his 100th birthday, saying that, “I always remember him when we met… May the wisdom of this great teacher continue to enlighten us.”

Also Read: US Captures Maduro: Who Will Lead Venezuela Now? Meet The Key Opposition Leaders