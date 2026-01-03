LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci Cilia Flores donald trump lates world news 14 maoists killed bangladesh bcci
LIVE TV
Home > World > Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whose capture has been claimed by US President Donald Trump, also had a little-known spiritual connection to Indian guru Sathya Sai Baba, whom he followed for years. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, visited Sai Baba’s ashram in Puttaparthi multiple times, kept his portrait in Caracas, and publicly honoured the guru even in recent years, highlighting a rare cultural link between Venezuela’s former leader and India.

Nicolas Maduro was a devotee of Sathya Sai Baba. (Images: X)
Nicolas Maduro was a devotee of Sathya Sai Baba. (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 3, 2026 18:21:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has recently been captured by US forces, according to a post on Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, was also known for an unusual spiritual link that has now captured global attention. According to reports, he was devoted to the Indian spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba. The Indian godman and philanthropist died in 2011 and hailed from Puttaparthi. He had millions of devotees worldwide, among whom was Nicolas Maduro. Sathya Sai Baba claimed to be the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba. 

You Might Be Interested In

Maduro, who himself came from a humble background, was a driver and later turned into a union leader and close ally of Hugo Chavez. It is reported that he kept a large portrait of Sathya Sai Baba in his office in Caracas, which many portray as a reflection of the deep respect he held for the Indian guru. Their connection was publicly visible and seen even before his rise within Venezuelan politics. 

Nicolas Maduro was a devotee long before he was a president

In 2005, long before he became Venezuela’s president, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, visited Sai Baba’s ashram in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Maduro reportedly had met the baba at Prasanthi Nilayam ashram and received VIP guest accommodation at Sai Baba’s global headquarters. According to reports, Maduro visited Prashanti Nilayam “four or five times,” including after Sai Baba’s death (Maha Samadhi) in 2011. He often saw Sai Baba with large Venezuelan delegations, and the frequent visits highlighted the importance of Sai Baba’s teachings for him.

You Might Be Interested In

The link to Sai Baba was established by Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, who was also captured along with Maduro. She was Sai Baba’s devotee long before Maduro. Maduro’s support for Sai Baba’s movement was important as the first Sai centre outside India was established in Caracas in the 1970s. The movement is reportedly active in about 113 nations and has operated schools, human-values institutes and medical outreach programmes across Latin America.

At the “100th Anniversary” Tribute on November 23, 2025, Maduro honoured the late guru on his 100th birthday, saying that, “I always remember him when we met… May the wisdom of this great teacher continue to enlighten us.”

Also Read: US Captures Maduro: Who Will Lead Venezuela Now? Meet The Key Opposition Leaders

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 6:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest world newsNicolas Madurovenezuela

RELATED News

How A Bus Driver Became Venezuela’s President: Maduro’s Net Worth Revealed As US Captures The Leader Who Controlled World’s Largest Oil Reserves

Who Are Delta Force? The Elite US Military Unit Behind President Nicolas Maduro’s Capture In Venezuela- A Deep Dive Into Its Early Combat Operations

US Captures Maduro: Who Will Lead Venezuela Now? Meet The Key Opposition Leaders

From Russia To EU: How World Reacted After Trump Confirmed US Strikes, Maduro Captured In Venezuela

Who Is Cilia Flores? From Coup Defender To Power Broker, Nicolas Maduro’s Wife At The Centre Of Trump’s Claim Of Capture Amid US Strikes On Venezuela

LATEST NEWS

‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

After Mustafizur Rahman’s Exit From IPL, Questions Rise On T20 World Cup 2026 Roaster; Will The Matches Be Rescheduled?

CUET UG 2026: NTA Starts Registration For UG Courses, Check The Last Date, Required Documents, And Step-by-Step Application Process

No Signal? BSNL Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi Calling Feature For All Users, Check Step-By-Step Guide to Activate The Feature

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill To Lead The Side, Shreyas Iyer Returns As Vice-Captain For ODI Series

Who Is Cilia Flores? From Coup Defender To Power Broker, Nicolas Maduro’s Wife At The Centre Of Trump’s Claim Of Capture Amid US Strikes On Venezuela

Country Club Welcomes New Year 2026 with Grand Pan-India Celebrations

New Year Horror In Delhi: Man Stabbed To Death By Teens For Objecting To Loud Music, Burnt Body Found

Akshaye Khanna Becomes First Actor After SRK To Gross Rs 2000 Crore In A Year – Net Worth Revealed!

Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro Was Devoted To This Indian Baba, Find Out More About The Spiritual Connection Of Captured Venezuelan President

QUICK LINKS