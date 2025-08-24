Nigerian Air Force Rescues 76 Hostages in Katsina, Child Killed During Ops

The Nigerian Air Force rescued at least 76 kidnapped people, including women and children, during an air strike on a criminal hideout in Katsina State, authorities announced on Saturday.

The strike hit Pauwa Hill in Kankara Local Government Area, in an operation aimed at capturing a notorious gang leader known as Babaro, suspected of involvement in a mosque attack in Malumfashi last week.

One child confirmed dead

The Katsina State Internal Security Ministry said one child died during the operation, though it remains unclear whether there were additional casualties among the hostages or the gang members.

The rescue forms part of ongoing military efforts to combat armed groups that have plagued northwest Nigeria with kidnappings and violent raids on villages in recent years. (Inputs from The Indian Express)

