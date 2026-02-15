No Green Signal For Peace? Ukraine Strikes Black Sea Oil Hub As Russia Claims 12 Villages In Donetsk- Here’s What’s Happening

Russia’s army chief, Valery Gerasimov, claimed Kremlin forces captured 12 villages in eastern Ukraine during the first half of February.

According to Russia’s defence ministry, Gerasimov told frontline troops that despite “severe winter conditions,” Russian forces advanced in parts of the Donetsk region. These claims could not be independently verified.

Moscow’s push in eastern Ukraine has intensified since autumn, with troops moving closer to Sloviansk, a strategic industrial hub briefly seized by pro-Russian separatists in 2014. Russian forces are reportedly about 15 kilometres from the city. President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that Russia will secure full control of Donetsk by force if diplomacy fails.

Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Taman Port

In a counter move, Ukraine stepped up long-range drone attacks on Russian territory. Russia’s Black Sea port of Taman, a key hub for oil products, grain, and coal, was hit in a Ukrainian drone strike. Regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that an oil storage tank, warehouse, and terminal facilities in Volna village were damaged, injuring two people.

A total of More than 100 emergency workers were deployed to extinguish multiple fires at the site. Separate strikes targeted Sochi and Yurovka near Anapa, although damage there was described as less significant.

Industry sources noted that roughly 4.16 million metric tonnes of oil products passed through Taman last year, highlighting the port’s significance to Russia’s energy exports.

Tit-for-Tat Energy Strikes Intensify

Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian energy infrastructure following the expiry of a US-brokered moratorium. Kyiv asserts these strikes are aimed at undermining Russian military supply chains and war financing.

Meanwhile, Russia continues targeting Ukrainian energy and utility infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands without heating or electricity amid an unusually cold winter.

These renewed attacks signal a return to tit-for-tat infrastructure strikes as both sides seek leverage ahead of upcoming negotiations.

Rising Tensions Ahead of Geneva Peace Talks

The attacks and advances come days before a new round of US-facilitated talks in Geneva, where officials hope to explore a ceasefire framework. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that any agreement must guarantee Ukraine’s sovereignty and security, while Moscow insists on recognition of the territories it claims.

As the war nears its fourth anniversary on February 24, the battlefield remains fluid with incremental Russian advances in the east, expanding Ukrainian drone operations inside Russia, and diplomacy struggling to bridge gaps between the two sides.

Human Impact and Ongoing Threats

On the Ukrainian side, the Zaporizhzhia military administration reported three injuries from overnight Russian drone attacks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the situation as “on the verge of disaster,” citing widespread power outages and disruptions to heating and water supplies.

Ukraine’s air force said its air defence systems destroyed 55 of 83 drones launched by Russia overnight. Zelenskyy stated that Russia had launched around 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles this week. He discussed the escalating situation with European leaders at the Munich Security Conference and promised new aid packages.

With Ukrainian drones striking key Russian energy infrastructure and Russian forces claiming territorial gains in Donetsk, there appears to be no green signal for peace yet. Both sides continue to escalate operations even as US-brokered diplomacy seeks a ceasefire framework.

The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether negotiations can bridge the widening gap between Moscow and Kyiv.

