Home > India > Will PM Modi Attend Tarique Rahman's Swearing-In Ceremony? LS Speaker Om Birla And Vikram Misri To Represent India In Bangladesh

Will PM Modi Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In Ceremony? LS Speaker Om Birla And Vikram Misri To Represent India In Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the February 17 swearing-in ceremony of Tarique Rahman, who is set to become Bangladesh’s next prime minister after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured victory.

Modi To Skip Bangladesh Swearing-In (Images: L; ANI, R; X)
Modi To Skip Bangladesh Swearing-In (Images: L; ANI, R; X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 15, 2026 16:38:32 IST



India and Bangladesh are preparing for a big political moment. On February 17, Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is set to be sworn in as Bangladesh’s next prime minister after his party’s election victory.

Dhaka has invited several world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to attend the ceremony.

Modi Govt To Send Representatives

However, Reports suggest that PM Modi is not expected to attend the swearing-in in person due to prior commitments in India, including scheduled engagements. Instead, India will be represented at the ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, signalling that New Delhi still wants a strong diplomatic presence at the event.

Bangladesh’s BNP has already indicated that it wants stable ties with India. In a message on X, the party said, “We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other’s concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region.”

Modi’s Message To Rahman

According to reports, PM Modi had earlier spoken to Tarique Rahman after the election results and congratulated him. In his message, Modi said, “I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples.”

Bangladesh has invited 13 countries, including India, Pakistan and China, to attend the ceremony. The broad invitation list highlights Dhaka’s effort to balance regional diplomacy at a time of political change.

While Modi’s absence may draw attention, the decision to send Om Birla and Vikram Misri ensures India remains formally represented at a high level. The move reflects continuity in diplomatic ties between the two neighbours, even as leadership changes unfold in Dhaka. 

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 4:38 PM IST
Tags: bangladesh electionsindia-Bangladeshlatest news










