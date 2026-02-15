Kedarnath Temple 2026: Mahashivratri Magic Awaits Devotees – Are You Ready For The Divine Moment? Here’s The Opening Date, Day, Tickets, And Rituals

LIVE TV
Kedarnath Temple will reopen on Mahashivratri, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 AM. After astrological rituals at Ukhimath, the “Kapat” doors open for pilgrims. Uttarakhand authorities ensure snow clearance, registration, and accommodations for a safe, sacred Char Dham Yatra season.

Kedarnath Temple Reopens on Mahashivratri 2026: Devotees’ Long Wait Ends
The announcement, which Shiva devotees waited for many years, has been revealed to them on this Mahashivratri festive day. The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has set the Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage opening date according to their traditional practice that they have maintained for many centuries.

Vedic scholars and priests performed astrological calculations at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, which serves as the winter residence of Lord Kedarnath, to identify the most auspicious moment for temple doors to open on Mahashivratri.

The announcement initiates high-altitude preparations because the “Kapat” doors will open to allow pilgrim access to the Himalayan region after the winter closure of six months.

Ritualistic Traditions and Panchang Calculations

The process of selecting an opening date extends beyond administrative duties because it functions as a vital sacred ceremony. Every year on Mahashivratri, the chief priests and experts in astrology gather to consult the Hindu Panchang (almanac).

The authorities have confirmed that Kedarnath Temple will permit public entrance at 8:00 AM on April 22, 2026. The selected hour occurs during “Vrishabha Lagna,” which serves as an auspicious time according to Hindu belief for the deity’s return to his home.

The “Utsav Doli” of Lord Shiva will travel from Ukhimath through Guptkashi and Gaurikund to various stops before the portals to the shrine open, which reaches an elevation of 11,755 feet.

Strategic Planning for the 2026 Pilgrimage Season

The Uttarakhand state government and the Temple Committee have started their work to organize the Char Dham Yatra 2026 after the government confirmed the event dates.

The authorities have made snow removal from the 16-kilometer trek route, which extends from Gaurikund to the temple, their top priority because the opening of the route happens during the post-winter thaw period. Devotees who plan their journey must complete mandatory registration on the official portal to control the large number of pilgrims who will come to the event.

The registration windows for the event open weeks before the temple doors, which will open on April 22. Pilgrims need to complete their medical fitness certificates and make their helicopter reservations or local accommodation bookings because Mahashivratri announcements cause global bookings to increase for this sacred Himalayan journey.

The authorities have made snow removal from the 16-kilometer trek route, which extends from Gaurikund to the temple, their top priority because the opening of the route happens during the post-winter thaw period.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 1:42 PM IST
Canada Distributor Drops Major Update: Jana Nayagan Release Pushed Past April 30, What’s Behind The Delay?

QUICK LINKS