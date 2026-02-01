LIVE TV
No 'Islamic Alliance' For Pakistan: Turkey Flatly Rejects Saudi-Pak Defence Pact, Big Snub to Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif As Religious Brotherhood Pitch Falls Flat

Turkey has ruled out joining the proposed Saudi Arabia-Pakistan mutual defence arrangement, putting an end to speculation of a trilateral security pact. According to reports, the agreement is strictly bilateral and will remain so. The clarification comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing scrutiny of the Pakistan–Saudi defence deal.

Turkey will not join the Saudi-Pakistan defence pact. Photo: X.
Turkey will not join the Saudi-Pakistan defence pact. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 1, 2026 08:28:52 IST

Turkey will not become part of a proposed mutual defence arrangement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, AFP reported on Saturday. The new development dispels the speculation that Ankara was moving toward joining the alliance.

The clarification came after a Turkish official had said earlier this month that talks were underway aimed at Turkey’s possible entry into the pact, fuelling reports of a potential three-way security alliance among Ankara, Riyadh and Islamabad.

No Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact – Big Betrayal For Asim Munir?

Rejecting those claims, the Saudi military source told AFP unequivocally that “Turkey won’t join the defence pact with Pakistan.”

The source speaking with AFP stressed that the agreement in question is strictly limited in scope.

“It’s a bilateral pact with Pakistan and will remain a bilateral pact.”

A Gulf official independently confirmed this position to AFP, reinforcing that the arrangement does not extend beyond the two countries.

“This is a bilateral defensive relationship with Pakistan. We have common agreements with Turkey but the one with Pakistan will stay bilateral,” the official said.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey Defence Pact Rumours

Speculation about a broader alliance involving Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had intensified amid escalating regional tensions. The rumours followed Israeli air strikes in Doha over the summer that targeted Hamas officials, events that were later compounded by Iran’s bombing of a US air base in Qatar.

Against this backdrop of rising instability in the Middle East, suggestions that the three countries were working toward a wider security alignment gained traction. Saudi and Gulf officials, however, moved to shut down those claims, reiterating the bilateral nature of the Pakistan–Saudi agreement.

Pakistan–Saudi Fefence Agreement –  Regional Implications

The Pakistan–Saudi defence agreement, announced last year, has drawn significant attention, particularly over its possible nuclear implications in the region.

Saudi Arabia is believed to have played a key role in defusing the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, while also maintaining strong diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

India’s fast-growing economy is heavily dependent on petroleum imports, and Saudi Arabia ranks as India’s third-largest oil supplier, according to India’s foreign ministry.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 8:28 AM IST
QUICK LINKS