LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra aadhaar on ott Nandika Dwivedi Bushra Bibi india's got latent Aishwarya rai AADHAAR dharmendra
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention

‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s younger son, Kasim Khan, has raised an alarm over his father’s condition, claiming that he is being kept in solitary confinement with no access for family members.

Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement. (Representative Image: X)
Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 28, 2025 05:05:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s younger son, Kasim Khan, has raised an alarm over his father’s condition, claiming that he is being kept in solitary confinement with no access for family members. 

In a powerful post on X, Kasim emphasized that the family has no proof of life and urged the international community to intervene, holding authorities responsible for Imran Khan’s safety. 

He said, “My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency.”  

The 26-year-old further added, “There have been no phone calls, no meetings, and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contect with out father.” 

Who is Imran Khan’s Son Kasim Khan? 

Kasim Khan is the younger son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Kasim and his brother Sulaiman were raised in the UK wth their mother, Jemima Goldsmith. 

Kasim Khan Issues Warning to Pakistani Government

He warned that the “ Pakistani government and its handlers will be held fully accountable legally, morally and internationally for my father’s safety and for every consequence of this inhumane isolation.”

Kasim Khan Appeal to Global Institutions 

Kasim Khan appeals to global institutions, “I call on the international community, global human rights organisations and every democratic voice to intervene urgently. Demand proof of life, enforce court ordered access, end this inhumane isolation and call for the release of Pakistan’s most popular political leader who is being held solely for political reasons.”

Authorities Deny Imran Khan Death Rumours 

Adiala Jail officials rejected reports claiming Imran Khan had been secretly moved or was facing serious health issues. 

“There is no truth to reports about Imran Khan’s sister… He is fully healthy,” the administration stated, adding that he receives medical care and facilities including exercise equipment, television, and improved living conditions. 

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif defended the jail administration, saying Imran receives “five-star level treatment” in custody, including a velvet mattress and special food, claims PTI disputes.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 5:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Imran Khanimran khan deadimran khan sonis imran khan aliveis imran khan deadkasim khanptiwho is imran khan sonwho is kasim khan

RELATED News

Big Trouble For Bankrupt Pakistan, UAE Stops Issuing Visas To Pakistani Citizens, Reason Is…

Vladimir Putin Hints At Russia-Ukraine Breakthrough, Says US Peace Plan Could…

China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

Where Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife Missing From Public View As Death Rumours About Ex-Pakistan PM Surface

‘Don’t Escalate With China’: Trump Warns Japanese PM Takaichi As Taiwan Remarks Spark Diplomatic Storm

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

‘Having Constant Suicidal Thoughts’: Who is Sonali? Sofik SK’s Girlfriend Claims Blackmail Behind Viral 19 Min MMS Video

Earn Double Than FD, Invest Just Rs.2000 And Get Rs. 10 Lakh Return In Just….

No Power-Sharing Deal: Yathindra Siddaramaiah Says Siddaramaiah Will Continue As Karnataka CM

Verification Via Aadhaar On OTTs For Watching ‘Obscene’ Content? SC Says…

INS Chennai Delivers 67 Tons Of Medical Aid To Flood-Hit Yemen

Did Smriti Mandhana Catch Palash Muchhal In A Compromising Position With The Girl He Cheated With? Choreographer Escaped The Venue, Viral REDDIT Post Makes Shocking Claims

Who Are The Sponsors Behind Big Commercial Push For WPL 2026-27?

‘Not A Single Police Picked Up My Call’: Woman Groped By A Man In Mumbai, Was Left Helpless During Busy Hours

Who Is Nandika Dwivedi? Shocking Twist In Smriti Mandhana Wedding Row As It Is Not Mary D’Costa But This Choreographer Who Palash Muchhal Cheated With, Claims New Viral Reddit Post

‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention
‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention
‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention
‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention

QUICK LINKS