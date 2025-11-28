‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s younger son, Kasim Khan, has raised an alarm over his father’s condition, claiming that he is being kept in solitary confinement with no access for family members.

In a powerful post on X, Kasim emphasized that the family has no proof of life and urged the international community to intervene, holding authorities responsible for Imran Khan’s safety.

He said, “My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency.”

The 26-year-old further added, “There have been no phone calls, no meetings, and no proof of life. Me and my brother have had no contect with out father.”

Who is Imran Khan’s Son Kasim Khan?

Kasim Khan is the younger son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Kasim and his brother Sulaiman were raised in the UK wth their mother, Jemima Goldsmith.

Kasim Khan Issues Warning to Pakistani Government

He warned that the “ Pakistani government and its handlers will be held fully accountable legally, morally and internationally for my father’s safety and for every consequence of this inhumane isolation.”

Kasim Khan Appeal to Global Institutions

Kasim Khan appeals to global institutions, “I call on the international community, global human rights organisations and every democratic voice to intervene urgently. Demand proof of life, enforce court ordered access, end this inhumane isolation and call for the release of Pakistan’s most popular political leader who is being held solely for political reasons.”

Authorities Deny Imran Khan Death Rumours

Adiala Jail officials rejected reports claiming Imran Khan had been secretly moved or was facing serious health issues.

“There is no truth to reports about Imran Khan’s sister… He is fully healthy,” the administration stated, adding that he receives medical care and facilities including exercise equipment, television, and improved living conditions.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif defended the jail administration, saying Imran receives “five-star level treatment” in custody, including a velvet mattress and special food, claims PTI disputes.