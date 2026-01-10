LIVE TV
Home > World > 'No Sharing, No Transfer': Why Trump Can't 'Accept' Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize- Here's What the Committee Says

‘No Sharing, No Transfer’: Why Trump Can’t ‘Accept’ Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize- Here’s What the Committee Says

Nobel Committee rejects Trump’s claim to accept Machado’s Peace Prize, saying Nobel awards cannot be shared, transferred or revoked.

Nobel Committee rejects Trump’s claim to accept Machado’s Peace Prize. (Photo: X, ANI)
Nobel Committee rejects Trump’s claim to accept Machado’s Peace Prize. (Photo: X, ANI)

Published: January 10, 2026 18:38:11 IST

‘No Sharing, No Transfer’: Why Trump Can’t ‘Accept’ Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize- Here’s What the Committee Says

US President Donald Trump’s claim that he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been firmly rejected by the Nobel Committee, which reiterated that the prestigious award cannot be shared, transferred, or revoked once announced.

Trump’s remark came ahead of a scheduled meeting with Machado next week, during which he claimed she intended to “share” her Nobel Peace Prize with him. The Nobel Committee, however, has categorically shut the door on such a possibility.

Nobel Committee’s Clear Stand: ‘Final for All Time’

Quoting the official rules, the Nobel Committee clarified that the award is strictly non-transferable.

“The facts are clear and well established. Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time,”
 – Nobel Peace Prize website

The statement directly contradicts Trump’s assertion that he could accept the prize if Machado offered it to him.

Machado Won Nobel Peace Prize 2025

María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for her sustained and non-violent struggle for democracy in Venezuela. The opposition leader emerged as the sole laureate, beating global contenders including Trump, who has repeatedly said he deserved the honour.

Machado’s Nobel recognition came amid Venezuela’s prolonged political crisis and international pressure on the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Trump’s Repeated Claims to Nobel Recognition

Trump has frequently argued that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, citing what he calls his role in “stopping eight wars.”

“You should get a Nobel Prize for every war you stopped. These were major wars. These were wars nobody thought could have been stopped,”
 Trump said recently.

He has also criticised former US President Barack Obama for receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming Obama “didn’t do anything.”

Trump-Machado Meeting Amid Rising US-Venezuela Tensions

Trump’s comments came as US-Venezuela relations hit a new low following a dramatic US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking about his meeting with Machado, Trump said,

“I think it’s very nice she wants to come in, and that’s what I understand the reason is.”

The White House has not provided details suggesting that Machado intends to share or transfer the Nobel Prize.

Why Did the US Attack Venezuela?

The US carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela after months of military buildup in the Caribbean, including the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

Washington has long accused Maduro of being a major narco-trafficker, alleging ties with drug cartels and the Colombian guerrilla group FARC to smuggle cocaine and weapons into the US.

In January 2026, US forces captured Maduro and his wife and transferred them to New York, marking a dramatic escalation in bilateral tensions.

Long History of Strained US-Venezuela Relations

US-Venezuela relations have remained strained since Hugo Chávez took office in 1999 and openly adopted an anti-US, socialist stance. Diplomatic ties deteriorated further after accusations of US involvement in Venezuela’s 2002 coup attempt and repeated expulsions of American diplomats.

Although relations briefly thawed under President Barack Obama, they worsened again in later years, culminating in sanctions, gang designations, airstrikes, and the eventual capture of Maduro during Trump’s second term.

Nobel Rules Leave No Room for Trump’s Claim

Despite Trump’s assertions, Nobel rules are unambiguous: a Nobel Peace Prize cannot be shared, transferred, or accepted by anyone other than the declared laureate.

As the Nobel Committee has made clear, Machado’s prize remains hers alone final and non-negotiable.

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 6:38 PM IST
