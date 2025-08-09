LIVE TV
Nobel Peace Prize For Donald Trump? Azerbaijan, Armenia Sign Peace Deal At White House Summit

The joint endorsement by Armenia and Azerbaijan comes just days after their leaders signed a peace accord at the White House, which they hope will open a new chapter of stability and cooperation in the region.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 9, 2025 08:21:15 IST

Azerbaijan and Armenia have proposed nominating US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, following the signing of a historic agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict between the two countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made the suggestion on Friday during an event at the White House, shortly after the peace accord was signed. “Maybe we agree with Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinyan to send a joint appeal to the Nobel committee to award President Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize,” Aliyev said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the idea, stating, “I think President Trump deserves to have the Nobel Peace Prize and we will promote that.”

Five countries have now publicly supported Trump’s nomination for the award. Pakistan was the first, crediting him for helping broker what it claimed was a ceasefire with India. However, New Delhi has strongly denied any American role in the May 10 ceasefire after Operation Sindoor.

Israel also backed the proposal, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu handing Trump a letter to the Nobel committee during his Washington visit. Cambodia voiced its support after the US mediated a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, ending five days of fighting.

The joint endorsement by Armenia and Azerbaijan comes just days after their leaders signed a peace accord at the White House, which they hope will open a new chapter of stability and cooperation in the region.

The Nobel Peace Prize, awarded annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, recognises individuals or organisations for significant contributions to peace efforts worldwide. If nominated, Trump would join the list of past US presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama, who have received the prestigious award.

Tags: armeniaAzerbaijandonald trumpnobel peace prize

