Nobel Prize 2025: Check Full Schedule, Timings, And Where To Watch Live

The Nobel Prize announcements for 2025 will begin from Monday, October 6, and continue until October 13. Every year, the Nobel Prize recognises outstanding contributions in fields such as physics, chemistry, literature, medicine, economic sciences, and peace. This year, the schedule for each category has been released ahead of time by the prize-awarding institutions.

What is the 2025 Nobel Prize schedule?

-The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine will be announced on Monday, October 6, at 11:30 CEST (3:00 pm IST) by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen.

-The Physics prize will follow on Tuesday, October 7, at 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST) by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

-The Literature prize will be declared on Thursday, October 9, at 13:00 CEST (4:30 pm IST) by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm.

-On Friday, October 10, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 11:00 CEST (2:30 pm IST) by the Norwegian Nobel Committee at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

-Finally, the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel will be awarded on Monday, October 13, at 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST) by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.

The Nobel Prize was established according to the will of Swedish businessman and inventor Alfred Nobel, who left most of his fortune to create these awards. His will stated that the prizes should go to individuals who have “conferred the greatest benefit to humankind” in the preceding year.

Nobel laureates are chosen through a careful process. Eligible nominators send nominations, and self-nominations are not allowed. The awarding institutions then review the nominations and decide the winners. Once a Nobel Prize is awarded, it cannot be revoked.

Where to watch?

For viewers who want to follow the announcements, all events will be streamed live on the official Nobel Prize YouTube channel. This will allow people worldwide to watch the laureates being announced in real time and see highlights from the events.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize