North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

North Carolina Mass Shooting: At least two people have died and several others remain critically injured after gunfire erupted at a party in Robeson County early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed. The shooting, which left 13 people injured, occurred on Dixon Drive, just outside Maxton, at approximately 3 a.m.

“At this time, thirteen individuals have been shot, with two confirmed deceased and several others critically injured,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident.”

Large Crowd Fleeing During North Carolina Mass Shooting

Officers reported that the shooting took place during a “large party,” with more than 150 people fleeing the scene before law enforcement arrived. Local authorities told WBTW that they believe the gathering was an early Halloween celebration.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins extended his condolences, saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, is actively investigating the incident. Details about the identities of those killed or injured have not been released.

Authorities Ask For Information Related To North Carolina Mass Shooting

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or was present at the party to come forward with information.

“We are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone that was at the scene when the shooting occurred, contact Sheriff’s Investigators by calling 910-671-3100 or emailing sheriff.wilkins@robesoncountysonc.gov

,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

