LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > World > North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

North Carolina mass shooting has resulted in the death of least two people and 13 others were injured in at a party. The incident occurred early Saturday on Dixon Drive near Maxton. Authorities say the large gathering appears to have been an isolated early Halloween celebration.

Two dead, 13 injured in North Carolina mass shooting at Maxton party; authorities investigate, urge witnesses to come forward. Photo: X.
Two dead, 13 injured in North Carolina mass shooting at Maxton party; authorities investigate, urge witnesses to come forward. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 25, 2025 21:44:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

North Carolina Mass Shooting: At least two people have died and several others remain critically injured after gunfire erupted at a party in Robeson County early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed. The shooting, which left 13 people injured, occurred on Dixon Drive, just outside Maxton, at approximately 3 a.m.

“At this time, thirteen individuals have been shot, with two confirmed deceased and several others critically injured,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident.”

Large Crowd Fleeing During North Carolina Mass Shooting

Officers reported that the shooting took place during a “large party,” with more than 150 people fleeing the scene before law enforcement arrived. Local authorities told WBTW that they believe the gathering was an early Halloween celebration.

You Might Be Interested In

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins extended his condolences, saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, is actively investigating the incident. Details about the identities of those killed or injured have not been released.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Preparing For War With China? US President Plans New Navy Armada ‘Golden Fleet’ To…

Authorities Ask For Information Related To North Carolina Mass Shooting

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or was present at the party to come forward with information.

“We are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, or anyone that was at the scene when the shooting occurred, contact Sheriff’s Investigators by calling 910-671-3100 or emailing sheriff.wilkins@robesoncountysonc.gov
,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Also Read: Donald Trump Slammed For ‘Creepy’ Remarks About Female Journalist, Video Goes Viral, ‘Beautiful Red…’

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: North Carolina Mass Shootingus mass shootingus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Eredivisie Summaries

UPDATE 2-Championship Top Scorers

UPDATE 7-Championship Results

UPDATE 1-Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

TotalEnergies and partners lift force majeure on $20 billion Mozambique LNG project

LATEST NEWS

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

Maharashtra Shocker: Man Slits His Twin’s Throats Over Heated Argument With Wife, Walks In To Police Station To Surrender

IBM says key quantum computing algorithm can run on conventional AMD chips 

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

Satish Shah Final Moments Revealed: Veteran Actor Was Found Unresponsive At Home, CPR Failed To Revive Comedy Giant

US opens probe into more than 232,000 Chrysler vehicles over instrument panel issue

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party
North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party
North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party
North Carolina Mass Shooting: 2 Dead, 13 Shot, Panic at Massive Robeson County Weekend Party

QUICK LINKS