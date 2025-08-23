LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
Home > World > 23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You

23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You

A stray dog killed 23 newly hatched sea turtles on Atlantic Beach, Florida, sparking outrage and renewed calls for stricter leash laws. Authorities said the massacre poses a major setback for sea turtle conservation efforts.

Stray dog kills 23 baby sea turtles on Atlantic Beach, Florida, raising concerns over conservation and calls for strict leash rules. Photos/X.
Stray dog kills 23 baby sea turtles on Atlantic Beach, Florida, raising concerns over conservation and calls for strict leash rules. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 23, 2025 10:44:13 IST

A stray dog killed 23 newly hatched sea turtles on a North Florida beach just hours after the hatchlings emerged from their nests, prompting renewed calls for pet owners to leash their animals.

The carcasses were discovered during a routine survey by the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol in Atlantic Beach, officials announced in an August 21 Facebook post. The incident occurred near Second Street as the baby turtles attempted their first crawl toward the ocean.

“Twenty-three sea turtle hatchlings … found dead near Second Street in Atlantic Beach likely were killed by an unleashed dog as the hatchlings emerged from their nest,” Atlantic Beach officials said.

Which Species of Turtles Were Killed And Where?

Authorities did not release details about the species of turtles killed. Atlantic Beach, where the massacre occurred, is located roughly 15 miles east of Jacksonville. Officials described the incident as a major setback for conservation efforts.

Also Read: Hurricane Erin: New Jersey Declares State Of Emergency As Storm Moves Along East Coast

“Every nest counts because scientists estimate that only one in 1,000 hatchlings reach adulthood,” the city emphasized.

All five species of sea turtles in Florida waters are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and state statutes. These include the loggerhead, green, leatherback, Kemp’s Ridley, and hawksbill turtles.

Atlantic Beach Officials on Suspect Dog

The suspected dog has not been identified. Atlantic Beach officials have urged beachgoers to report and photograph any loose dogs to police immediately.

The fact that the attack comes at this time has rendered the loss all the more tragic. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that sea turtles normally nest on beaches, eggs incubating in sun-heated sand for around 60 days.

“When the small turtles are ready to hatch out, they do so almost as a group, producing a sight within the sandy nesting hole that resembles a pot of boiling water,” NOAA describes.

This synchronization, also referred to as a “turtle boil,” enables the hatchlings to emerge simultaneously and crawl towards the ocean, being led by starlight and moonlight. Synchronization enables the hatchlings to overwhelm predators including seabirds, raccoons, foxes, and wild dogs.

Also Read: 18 Dead In Colombia: Police Helicopter Downed By Drone, Car Bomb Rocks Cali

Tags: Atlantic BeachdogDOG KILLING TURTLESus news

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You
23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You
23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You
23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?