23 Tiny Sea Turtles Killed In Florida And the Suspect May Surprise You

A stray dog killed 23 newly hatched sea turtles on a North Florida beach just hours after the hatchlings emerged from their nests, prompting renewed calls for pet owners to leash their animals.

The carcasses were discovered during a routine survey by the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol in Atlantic Beach, officials announced in an August 21 Facebook post. The incident occurred near Second Street as the baby turtles attempted their first crawl toward the ocean.

“Twenty-three sea turtle hatchlings … found dead near Second Street in Atlantic Beach likely were killed by an unleashed dog as the hatchlings emerged from their nest,” Atlantic Beach officials said.

Which Species of Turtles Were Killed And Where?

Authorities did not release details about the species of turtles killed. Atlantic Beach, where the massacre occurred, is located roughly 15 miles east of Jacksonville. Officials described the incident as a major setback for conservation efforts.

“Every nest counts because scientists estimate that only one in 1,000 hatchlings reach adulthood,” the city emphasized.

All five species of sea turtles in Florida waters are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and state statutes. These include the loggerhead, green, leatherback, Kemp’s Ridley, and hawksbill turtles.

Atlantic Beach Officials on Suspect Dog

The suspected dog has not been identified. Atlantic Beach officials have urged beachgoers to report and photograph any loose dogs to police immediately.

The fact that the attack comes at this time has rendered the loss all the more tragic. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that sea turtles normally nest on beaches, eggs incubating in sun-heated sand for around 60 days.

“When the small turtles are ready to hatch out, they do so almost as a group, producing a sight within the sandy nesting hole that resembles a pot of boiling water,” NOAA describes.

This synchronization, also referred to as a “turtle boil,” enables the hatchlings to emerge simultaneously and crawl towards the ocean, being led by starlight and moonlight. Synchronization enables the hatchlings to overwhelm predators including seabirds, raccoons, foxes, and wild dogs.

