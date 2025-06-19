Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > World > North Korea Fires Over 10 Multiple-Launch Rockets, South Korea Says

North Korea Fires Over 10 Multiple-Launch Rockets, South Korea Says

North Korea launched over 10 rockets from Sunan, near Pyongyang, on Thursday morning, targeting the northwest region, according to South Korea’s military. While the weapons are suspected to be short-range ballistic missiles, North Korea is prohibited from testing such missiles under UN Security Council resolutions. This missile launch follows a recent setback for North Korea, where its new warship capsized during its launch. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un condemned the incident as a "criminal act," and ordered the restoration of the ship. At least four officials were reportedly arrested for the failure.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 18:41:21 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

North Korea on Thursday morning fired over 10 multiple-launched rockets from Sunan near Pyongyang toward the northwest, Reuters reported, quoting the South Korean military, which did not elaborate on the development. 

South Korea typically categorises the weapons used by the North Korean military as short-range ballistic missiles, the report said, adding that North Korea is banned from using ballistic missiles under the UN Security Council resolutions.

The reported development came less than a month after the country’s new warship capsized into the sea during its launch, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un denouncing the failure as “a criminal act” that “could not be tolerated” and reportedly saying it had damaged the country’s “dignity”.

Reports suggest Kim had ordered that the ship be restored immediately and that those responsible be punished. Four party officials were subsequently arrested.

North Korea Condemns Israeli Strike on Iran as a ‘Hideous Act of Aggression’

In a separate development, North Korea on Thursday condemned Israel’s recent air strike on Iran as a “hideous act of aggression” and warned that it risks triggering a broader war in West Asia.

In a statement carried by state-run news agency KCNA and cited by Yonhap outlet, North Korea said Israel, backed by the United States and the West, is a “cancer-like” entity threatening peace in West Asia.

A spokesperson at North Korea’s foreign ministry voiced “serious” concerns about Israel’s military attack against Iran on Friday, denouncing Israel for raising the danger of a fresh all-out war in West Asia, KCNA stated.

The spokesperson reportedly said that Israel’s attack on Iran violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign state and is an “unpardonable crime against humanity.”

“The present grave situation witnessed by the world clearly proves that Israel, supported and patronised by the US and the West, is a cancer-like entity for peace in the Middle East and a chief culprit of destroying global peace and security,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, according to ANI.

Having established diplomatic ties in 1973, North Korea and Iran are known to have close ties while under international sanctions for their weapons programs.  

ALSO READ: Israeli Defence Minister Lambasts Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as ‘Dictator’ Who Committed ‘War Crimes’

Tags: kim jong unnorth korea news
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation
Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?