Home > World > Northern Pakistan Hit by Flash Floods, Death Toll Rises to 225

Northern Pakistan Hit by Flash Floods, Death Toll Rises to 225

At least 225 people have died in two days as monsoon rains triggered flash floods in northern Pakistan, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Rescue workers face blocked roads and landslides while aiding survivors. Authorities warn of more heavy rain, recalling deadly 2022 floods that killed 1,700 nationwide.

Officials warned the situation could get worse as more heavy rains are expected in the coming hours
Officials warned the situation could get worse as more heavy rains are expected in the coming hours

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 16, 2025 11:52:03 IST

At least 225 people have died in the last two days as heavy monsoon rains caused flash floods across northern Pakistan, the disaster authority said on Saturday.

Most of the deaths, 211, were reported in the hilly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Nine people died in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and five in Gilgit-Baltistan. Many were killed when floods swept through or when their houses collapsed. Another 21 people were injured.

The weather office has issued a fresh alert for more heavy rain in the northwest and urged people to take precautions.

Six badly affected districts, Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, and Battagram, have been declared disaster-hit areas.

At Least 2,000 Workers Involved in Emergency Operations

The provincial rescue agency said around 2,000 workers are carrying out relief operations and recovering bodies in nine districts.

“Landslides, washed-out roads, and heavy rains are making it very difficult to send help, especially ambulances and heavy machinery,” agency spokesman Bilal Ahmed Faizi told AFP.

He said many rescue workers are walking long distances to reach remote areas. “They are trying to save survivors, but many families are refusing to leave because their loved ones are still trapped under the rubble,” he added.

Officials warned the situation could get worse as more heavy rains are expected in the coming hours.

In 2022, monsoon floods devastated Pakistan, covering one-third of the country and killing 1,700 people, AFP reported.

Earlier this June, 22 people died and 11 were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy rain, strong winds, floods, and landslides, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Also Read: Kishtwar Flood: Omar Abdullah Visits Devastated Villages As Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Operations Continue

Tags: pakistan

