Kishtwar Flood: Omar Abdullah Visits Devastated Villages As Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Operations Continue

Rescue and relief efforts are on their third day on Saturday in the far-flung village of Chisoti in Kishtwar district, after catastrophic flash floods killed 60 people and injured more than 100 others. The disaster occurred at about 12:25 pm on August 14, leveling a temporary market, a pilgrims’ community langar, and a local security post.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah went to the flood-hit areas on Saturday to see the extent of damage and check on rescue efforts under way. His vehicle first arrived at Gulabgarh in the Padder block and moved towards Chisoti, which is among the most affected places.

Kishtwar Flood: Omar Abdullah said 60 bodies have been recovered

“About 60 bodies have been recovered. Number of missing persons is being estimated,” Abdullah said to media persons. He further stated that once rescue operations are over, the government will assess whether preventive measures might have minimized the effect, considering that the Meteorological Department had given advance warnings.

Kishtwar Flood: Focused rescue operations

A joint relief effort is in place, with the participation of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police force, civil administration, and volunteers. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, along with Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, also reached Chisoti late Friday evening to assess the situation. As many as 46 bodies have been identified and returned to families till now. The victims included two CISF personnel and a Special Police Officer (SPO).

The Indian Air Force has put helicopters on standby to assist the rescue operations, and two Mi-17 choppers and one Advanced Light Helicopter are on standby at Jammu and Udhampur for deployment. Employees from various political parties are also participating in the ground relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address on Friday, promised a complete support to victims of recent natural calamities nationwide, reiterating the government’s promise to aid the process of recovery.

ALSO READ: J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Increases To At Least 60, Over 100 Injured