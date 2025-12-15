Norway Opens Door To Permanent Residency: Eligibility, Documents, Fees And Step-by-Step Application Process For Indians

Norway, like many other Scandinavian countries, is known for its beauty. The country’s mountains and midnight sun are things to behold. Besides the beauty, the country is the best destination for skilled workers, providing opportunities across different areas. If you are looking to relocate to a country that provides opportunities and the best environment, Norway can be your place. The country is now offering Permanent Residency, and Indian’s can also apply.

However, before getting a permanent residency, one has to first obtain a temporary residence permit, which requires one to fulfill certain specific requirements. So before deciding to apply, it is important to know how to apply for temporary residence, which will likely later turn into permanent residence. There are many options to obtain a temporary residence. These include marrying a Norwegian citizen, a family visa, or studying or working. But it is important to note that none of these will guarantee permanent residence.

First Things First: Who Is Eligible For Norway Permanent Residency

First, live in Norway for a continuous 3 years

During these years you can not live outside Norway for more than 7 months

You cannot live with a valid residence permit for more than 3 months

Those between 16 and 64 have to pass a language and social studies test

Also Read: 7 Countries Where Gold Is Cheaper Than India: Full List With Prices

You have to produce a sufficient income certificate or proof of continuous employment

Shouldn’t have received funds from the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration during the last year

There shouldn’t be any criminal record in your name

Now That We Know The Eligibility, Here Is The List of Documents You Need

Check your eligibility first from the details given above

Now then, you are eligible; collect all the required documents. These include:

Valid residence permit

Income proof

Passport

No criminal record

Contract of employment

Result of the passed social studies, language test

Tuition hours completed certificate

How To Apply For Norway Permanent Residency

After collecting all the documents, apply to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) website

Fee: You will have to pay a fee of around Rs 35,800, which is NOK 4000

You have to hand over your original documents, copies, and your application to the local police station

It will take around 2-6 months for the processing of the application

The authorities will approve your application, and you will get a Permanent Residence card. Now you can study, work, and live in Norway indefinitely.

Also Read: From Denmark To Singapore: 10 Nations Where Corruption Practically Doesn’t Exist