Norway Police Probe Former PM Thorbjorn Jagland In Aggravated Corruption Case Over Shocking Epstein Links

Norwegian authorities have officially commenced an “aggravated corruption” investigation against former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland because of evidence showing he maintained extensive personal ties to deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The investigation, led by Norway’s economic crime unit, Okokrim, commenced after the U.S. Justice Department released more than three million document pages.

The documents indicate that Jagland, who previously chaired the Nobel Peace Prize committee and served as the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, had a personal relationship with Epstein, which included private visits and possible financial demands.

Institutional Accountability

The investigation seeks to determine whether Jagland broke legal and ethical standards through his dealings with Epstein during his time in international leadership positions. Okokrim Director Pål K. Lønseth confirmed that the agency is specifically examining whether gifts, travel, or loans were accepted in a manner that influenced his official duties.

The situation becomes more critical because Jagland used to lead the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which prevents the Nobel Institute from accepting major financial gifts from Epstein because it would breach their ethical standards.

The investigation focuses on Epstein’s properties because Jagland claims his property loans came from regular banking operations, yet his visits to Epstein’s New York and Paris homes, which continued until 2018, serve as crucial evidence.

Diplomatic Immunity

The prosecution faces a major challenge because Jagland benefits from legal protection as a former leader of an international organization.

Espen Barth Eide, the foreign minister, announced that Norway will make a formal request to the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers to revoke Jagland’s diplomatic immunity, which will allow a complete investigation.

Eide emphasized that “the facts of this case must be brought to light,” which showed the government position that legal protections should not block public access to information.

Jagland has publicly acknowledged “poor judgment” regarding the association, but he maintains his innocence of criminal behavior and corrupt intentions.

Also Read: Trump Urges Fresh Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia As Landmark New START Pact Officially Expires, Tensions Rise