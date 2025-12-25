‘Not A Registered Religious Site’: Thailand Responds To India’s Criticism Over Vishnu Statue Demolition, Says, ‘We Respect Hinduism’

Thailand, in a response to criticism from India, issued a formal response over the recent demolition of Lord Vishnu’s statue in a disputed border area with Cambodia. The response said that the act was not intended to hurt the religious sentiments, as the structure was “not a registered religious site”. The clarification was issued after New Delhi expressed strong criticism to the destruction of the statue, which occurred amid the ongoing military clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces.

Several videos went viral on social media that showed the Vishnu statue which was built in 2014, being knocked down by a backhoe loader, which was reported to be operated by the Thai military. The incident sparked outrage in India and the Hindu communities, which prompted diplomatic reactions. India’s Ministry of External Affairs while condemning the act, said that such actions had hurt the sentiments of followers around the world.

Clarifications say that the statue’s presence risked “misunderstandings”

The Thai-Cambodian border press centre, while addressing Indian concerns, said that, “The actions were not intended to involve religion, beliefs, or disrespect any sacred entities, but were solely for the purpose of area management and security, following the Thai side’s regaining control of areas under Thailand’s sovereignty.”

The press centre further stated that Thailand respects all religions and beliefs, including Hinduism, and that the religion had had significant cultural and historical contributions in the region.

Cambodia also issued statements of criticism and claimed that the statue was located in the Cambodian territory and termed the destruction as unacceptable. This incident has added tension to the already volatile situation between the countries’ shared border, where clashes already took place earlier this month that led to a lot of casualties.

New Delhi has urged both countries to initiate dialogue and to exercise restraint in order to prevent further clashes and to protect religious and historical sites.

