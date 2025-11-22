‘Not threatening them, but they’re in serious trouble’: Donald Trump Targets Democratic Lawmakers Over Sedition Claims

US President Donald Trump on Friday stated that he did not threaten Democratic lawmakers who had shared a video on social media urging military personnel to refuse illegal orders.

In an interview with Fox News earlier today, he said, “I am not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble.”

Trump further commented that, in the “old days”, the lawmakers’ actions could have had deadly consequences. He added, “Today’s a different world..It’s a meeker, milder world. But I will say this, I think what they did is really bad.”

Why Did Trump Say Lawmakers Are in ‘Serious Trouble’?



On November 18, a video featuring six Democratic senators and representatives, all veterans of the US military or intelligence services, was released. In it, lawmakers reminded their colleagues in the armed forces and intelligence community of their responsibility to “refuse illegal orders.”

They added, “We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now,” the Congress members said. “Americans trust their military, but that trust is at risk.”

In a compiled statement combining messages from multiple Congress members, including Senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the Democrats urged military and intelligence personnel to resist unlawful orders.

“You must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution,” the Democrats said in their collective statement.

Trump Suggests Death Penalty for Democrats

Trump’s homeland security adviser, Stephen Miller, shared on social media that “Democratic lawmakers are now openly calling for insurrection.”

In reaction to that, US President Donald Trump has suggested that a group of Democratic Congress members, who urged the military and intelligence community to resist illegal orders, could face the death penalty.