Is There A Real Risk Of Nuclear Bomb Attack In The US-Israel-Iran War? All Scenarios Explained

The ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran has been a major worry in the world on whether this long term relationship of the three countries will one day result in a nuclear front. Currently, we do not have any indication that any of the sides is planning to deploy nuclear weapons. The largest actions taken to date by the military are conventional, including missiles, drones, and airstrikes. Nonetheless, according to experts, the risks, particularly when nuclear installation and strategic deterrence is involved, tend to be more intricate and unforeseeable as the war is prolonged.

Will US Use Nuclear Bomb To Attack Iran?

The nuclear capability and materials of Iran are one of the issues of concern. Based on international evaluations, Iran continues to have large amounts of the enriched uranium some of which in theory can be further enriched into weapons grade material. A confirmed active nuclear weapons program does not exist but the knowledge and infrastructure is available. Further aggressive actions targeting Iran may make groups in the nation rethink their position and seek to use nuclear arms as deterrence particularly when the regime becomes existentially threatened.

Accidental or indirect nuclear escalation is another significant danger. Not common military targets are nuclear facilities like reactors although they are close to strategic areas. Even a strike that is not aimed at a nuclear facility such as the Bushehr one, experts caution, would have a radiological disaster and not a nuclear one but a massive radiation leakout into the broader area. Such a situation is believed to be more realistic than the intentional nuclear attack and may also have disastrous humanitarian outcomes.

Will Iran Strike First? Or US?

The issue of deterrence and escalation dynamics is also present. In the past, nuclear weapons have served as a deterrent since their application would attract massive retaliation. According to analysts, no party will ever take a direct nuclear attack, as this will be strategically self defeating. Nevertheless, the danger is the wrong calculation, one party understanding intentions or overgrowing too fast. According to some tests, in case the conflict widens or involves other nuclear capable players, the likelihood of a nuclear crisis at large scale may be higher.

And lastly, analysts point to the fact that there are non conventional nuclear threats, including dirty bombs or radiological weapons. These are much weaker than nuclear weapons but have the potential to disseminate radioactive substances and cause panic, long term contamination, and economic disturbance. The probability of the potential application of such weapons is minimal, but the risks of such application could grow over time because of the instability, internal collapse, or loss of control over the nuclear materials.

US-Israel-Iran War Latest

The scenario of a full scale nuclear bomb attack in the US-Israel-Iran war is not likely at the moment, but still, the threat cannot be dismissed. Not deliberate nuclear war, but escalation, miscalculation or accidents relating to nuclear materials and facilities, are the greatest risks. Diplomacy is a better approach to conflict than war, and the more time spent on the conflict without any diplomatic solution, the greater the stakes are not only in the region, but in global security.

Also Read: What’s Happening With US-Iran ‘Talks’? Trump Claims There’s Progress, Tehran Denies Any Negotiations, And Israeli PM Netanyahu Insists Attacks Will Continue — Everything Explained