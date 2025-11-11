Old Age Or AI? Video Of Putin’s Swollen Hand Sparks Speculation Over Russian President’s Health Condition

The recent appearance of Russian President Vladimir Putin has triggered conjectures again about his health with social media users indicating that his hand is swollen and sore, as per reports.

What happened to Putin’s hand?

An apparently filmed video of the 73-year-old leader (which was claimed to have been shot last week) showed his right hand shrivelled and with protruding veins. According to Express UK, the Russian president felt awkward and appeared fisting his hands when he received 22-year-old Yekaterina Leshchinskaya, who is the leader of the Russian Healthy Fatherland movement.

The video was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, a former advisor to the interior ministry of Ukraine, on X (previously Twitter). What is with the hands of Putin in this video? In the caption Gerashchenko asked.

A new video surfaced of putin and there’s something really wrong with his hands. Russians online are starting to worry their ruler isn’t okay. Nevertheless, we hope he never gets well. pic.twitter.com/NUmqwFMBnW — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) November 10, 2025

Old age or AI? There’s something wrong with Putin’s hands Besides being bloodied up to the elbows, the veins are also swollen. The cuntface matches expectations though – no big discrepancy there. pic.twitter.com/PzaRalXtzP — Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) November 9, 2025

Putin’s Swollen Hand Fuels Parkinson’s Rumours

Following the recent video, social media users believe that Putin has some neurological or circulatory issue. Even some users equate his symptoms with parkinson disease.

It is not the first or the second time that Putin comes into the limelight with his hand. After a couple of months, however, the right hand of Putin was observed to exhibit some strange black spots in one of his military visits, causing panic.

It is not only Putin, but the United States President Donald Trump, too was the subject of similar speculations when some Internet users noticed the bruises on his hand.

The speculations were so high that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was forced to explain that bruised hand of Trump was due to her being a victim of tissue laceration caused by constant handshaking, and she was taking aspirin, which, according to her, is part of a regular cardio-vascular prevention program.

The recent speculations of the health of Putin have not been responded to by Kremlin. But earlier it denied rumours terming them as fake.

On the same, as they pondered over the video, other users also commented on the viral conversation involving Putin and the Chinese premier, Xi Jinping, regarding the process of harvesting human organs to live eternally.

In the meeting that was held in September in Beijing, Putin was caught saying, “The human organs could be transplanted continuously. The more time you live, the less you are old. People are living a lot longer now, at 70 years old you are still a kid.

