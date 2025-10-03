‘One Last Chance, Will Spare The Lives Of…’: Donald Trump Warns Hamas To Accept ‘Gaza Proposal’

President Donald Trump asked Palestinian civilians to evacuate “immediately” to safer parts of Gaza and set a firm deadline for Hamas to accept a U.S.-led peace proposal. He posted the message on his platform, warning that Hamas had until 6 p.m.

Eastern on Sunday to accept the plan. Trump wrote that, if Hamas refused, the United States and allied nations would allow a major military response that he described in stark terms. He urged innocent Palestinians to leave targeted areas and said aid and care would await those who relocate to safer zones.

Threats to Hamas fighters and wording used

In his post, Trump called remaining Hamas fighters “militarily trapped” and said the forces waited only for his order to act. He wrote that his message meant those fighters could be “quickly extinguished,” and he warned that individuals linked to Hamas would be “hunted down, and killed.”

Trump described the proposed agreement as a historic deal that would spare the lives of fighters who accept peace and allow safe transfer to third countries. He repeated that the plan required full hostage releases, including return of bodies, as a precondition for peace.

Trump asserted that powerful Middle East nations, together with the United States and Israel, agreed to a peace deal that would end the long-standing conflict.

He framed the proposal as final and urged a Sunday evening acceptance. Trump said the document would guarantee peace and spare lives if Hamas signed. He asked Hamas to release all hostages immediately and warned that failure to reach an agreement by the deadline would trigger an unprecedented level of force against the group. He emphasised the global backing for the plan and insisted it offered a pathway to lasting peace.

Negotiations, reported responses and regional actors

Diplomatic intermediaries from Egypt and Qatar continued talks with Hamas and other parties as officials exchanged proposed amendments.

Media reports suggested Hamas prepared a conditional positive response with amendments, while some regional players sought adjustments to clauses they found unacceptable. Trump indicated limited patience for further changes and urged immediate compliance with the original timetable.

Negotiators worked to reconcile demands on both sides, and diplomats reported ongoing consultations to secure hostage releases and safeguards for civilians if an agreement moved forward.

Context and prior warnings from the president

Trump reiterated themes he used earlier in the conflict, including previous public ultimatums and calls for hostage release.

He referenced the October 7 attacks and cited high casualty figures attributed to Hamas fighters during the campaign. Trump stressed that his administration would press for a quick resolution and accused Hamas of prolonged brutality.

He repeated his demand for the immediate release of hostages and warned that repeated failure to comply would prompt a forceful multinational response. Authorities and mediators continued efforts to avoid further escalation and to protect civilians while pursuing a diplomatic solution.

