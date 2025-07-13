One Trooper Among Multiple Wounded In Kentucky Shooting Spree

A series of incidents in Lexington, Kentucky, have resulted in multiple people getting injured, which also includes a state trooper.

Reportedly, a person shot at the trooper at 11:36 a.m. and fled, Kentucky State Police said in its statement.

The shooter was then caught later at the Richmond Road Baptist Church.

Stating that the “suspect is deceased,” the police further added, “There are multiple victims at the church, and EMS is on the scene providing care.”

Who Was The Suspect Involved In Kentucky Shooting?

The police refused to give more information about the incidents that unfolded at the church or how the shooter/suspect became “deceased.”

Furthermore, there was no information on the people who were shot in the church, while the condition of the trooper too remained uncertain.

Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, said on a social media platform that there was the second incident of shooting at the church.

“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” Beshear said.

He added that the authorities will “share more information as available.”

State police did not clarify if the same suspect was involved in the shooting close to Blue Grass Airport, which is located almost 16 miles northwest of the church.

Security Agencies Launch Investigation

In response, the Blue Grass Airport said that the “incident” happened on a roadway that belonged to the airport.

Reportedly, the airport shut down the roadway as a safety measure but opened it again after some time.

Local media reports quoted the Lexington Fire Department as saying that it received reports of firing at 11:39 a.m. at the airport and acted swiftly to shift a person who suffered “serious injuries” to the hospital.

The Attorney General of Kentucky, Russell Coleman, stated that his thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the shooting.

He added that his office will help the security agencies in the investigation of the incident.

Coleman said that the law enforcement agencies face these kinds of “grave danger” each and “every single day.”

