Texas Search & Rescue Efforts Halted Amid Fresh Rain and Flash Flood Warnings

Emergency workers in central Texas halted their search for victims of the devastating July 4 flooding on Sunday morning due to more heavy rain and new flash flood warnings, according to a report published by The Associated Press. It is the first time weather conditions have forced such a suspension since the search began.

Search Suspended Again in Texas as New Storms Loom

According to the report, the Ingram Fire Department ordered all teams to evacuate the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County until further notice. “We are working with a few crews and airboats and SAR (search-and-rescue) boats just in case,” the news agency quoted Fire Department spokesperson Brian Lochte as saying.

Search efforts may resume Monday depending on river conditions, Lochte further said, per AP.

Guadalupe River Rising Again, Roads Submerged

As storms hit the area again on Sunday, the National Weather Service warned that the Guadalupe River could rise to nearly 15 feet — about five feet above flood stage — potentially submerging the Highway 39 bridge near Hunt. “Numerous secondary roads and bridges are flooded and very dangerous,” the warning further stated, according to the AP.

ALSO READ: Geography, Size or Population? Why Texas Leads the US in Flood Deaths | Explained

Camp Mystic: A Holiday Weekend Turned Tragic

During the July 4 flooding tragedy in Kerr County, the Guadalupe River had surged 26 feet in just 45 minutes before sunrise, sweeping away homes, vehicles, and campgrounds, as reported by The Associated Press.

Helicopters, drones and boats have since been deployed to search for victims and rescue people stranded in trees or cut off by damaged roads.

Among the hardest hit was Camp Mystic, a century-old girls’ summer camp that saw 27 campers and counselors losing their lives, along with longtime owner Dick Eastland.

Beyond a ‘100-Year Flood’ in Texas

Experts cited by the publication say the flooding surpassed what FEMA considers a once in “100-years” event. Former NOAA chief scientist Ryan Maue estimated that 120 billion gallons of water fell on Kerr County alone.

“It moved so fast and overnight that it caught many off guard,” authorities reportedly said, while underlining that the lack of a local warning system perhaps contributed to the disaster.

In June, over seven inches of rain fell in San Antonio in just a few hours, killing at least 13 people and prompting dozens of rescues, as reported by The Associated Press.

With more rain forecast, emergency teams have been placed on standby as rescuers face harsh conditions against the backdrop of a state already grappling with the aftermath of deadly floods.

ALSO READ: World News Live Updates