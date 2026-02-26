LIVE TV
Home > World > OnlyFans Model Maria Julissa Breaks Silence Amid Allegations She Led Police To Drug Lord El Mencho's Hideout, Says 'I Want To….'

Mexican OnlyFans model Maria Julissa has denied rumors that she was El Mencho’s girlfriend or helped police locate his hideout, calling the claims 'false and baseless' in a statement to her millions of followers.

(Image Credit: Maria Julissa via Instagram/X)
(Image Credit: Maria Julissa via Instagram/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 26, 2026 22:18:05 IST

Mexican OnlyFans model Maria Julissa, who came into the limelight recently due to the death of the notorious cartel leader El Mencho, has refuted the allegations of her association with him, and that she assisted the law enforcement agencies to track down his hideout. The 25 year old claimed that she was not involved in any way in the arrest of the most infamous cartel king of Mexico.

In that situation, I am not involved in any way, Julissa wrote in Instagram where she boasts of 3.6 million followers, urging people not to trust the spreading rumors. Their police had accused one of El Mencho girlfriends of being followed to a resort compound and this enabled them to locate a man linked with her and finally find a hide placed in the mountainside of Jalisco. The woman was already out of the location, but the boss of the cartel and his men were still present, leading to an enormous gunfight with Mexican military troops. This meticulous operation eventually saw El Mencho and the people he was working with being killed. Though the speculation is rampant, Julissa claimed that the accounts of her participation as per the social media are false and baseless and urged people to only trust in the authentic sources. She pointed out that the false news had the potential to do a lot of damage and appreciated the supporters who sent direct mails to her.

El Mencho’s Death 

The repercussion of the death of El Mencho has led to violence in at least 20 states in Mexico with gunmen burning cars and blocking roads, especially in Jalisco. Jalisco New Generation Cartel (JNGC) one of the worst traffickers of illegal drugs to the United States had also sourced drugs by its brutal methods that include beheadings and burning of people. The military crackdown came at a time when pressure was mounting on the part of the US government that had placed a 15 million dollar reward on information that would lead to the capture or conviction of El Mencho demanding that Mexican authorities under President Claudia Sheinbaum act decisively against cartel leaders.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:18 PM IST
