Operation Absolute Resolve: The US Mission That Rocked Venezuela, What We Know So Far

Operation Absolute Resolve was a very secret and highly planned US military operation that ended up with a dramatic and unprecedented takeover of Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, at night, and the arrest of the President, Nicolas Maduro, and his spouse, Cilia Flores. Months of intelligence work, surveillance, and rehearsals went into the operation, which was set to catch the very short and rare good weather that only opened at the end of the night. Less than thirty minutes after the forces started the mission, Maduro and Flores were already in US custody and being taken out of Venezuela, a swift and definite end to a long fight against a new government in Venezuela that had been imposed by the US.

What Is Operation Absolute Resolve?

Operation Absolute Resolve was one of the most carefully planned operations, with the US monitoring Maduro’s movements, daily activities, and the security around him. The special forces practiced in a replica of the presidential compound in Venezuela to full extent, even with the entire safe rooms being simulated. President Trump, revealed that the soldiers even had giant blowtorches with them to burn through iron gates if that was the case. The operation was called like that because it was believed that the US was determined to get rid of the power and the influence of Maduro in the long run.

How Was Operation Absolute Resolve Carried On?

The raid in execution used surprise, darkness, and overwhelming air power all together to meet its goals. Helicopters flew just above the water so that they would not be seen, covered by a large group of US airplanes that were flying high above. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said that more than 150 planes were involved, which included fighter planes, bombers, and drones, they were all taking off from different places across the western part of the world. US troops got to Maduro’s house at around 2 AM local time, controlling the area quickly and accurately, and taking both Maduro and Flores away before any strong opposition had developed. The operation caused loud explosions to be heard in different parts of Caracas, and while the Venezuelan government cited casualties among both civilians and military, no precise figures were given.

President Trump’s Statement

President Trump made a statement after the successful capture that the United States would be the main actor in the future of Venezuela, promising a ‘safe, proper, and judicious transition’ without mentioning any timeline. The unprecedented operation and the custody of the top Venezuelan leaders have changed the crisis in Venezuela dramatically, signaling a period of uncertainty and possibly turmoil for the South American country, and raising questions about international law, regional stability, and the future of US involvement.

Also Read: Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’