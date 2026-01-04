Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is currently in Russia, according to four sources of Reuters familiar with her movements, following claims by US President Donald Trump that Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces after an attack on Venezuela.

Meanwhile, her brother Jorge Rodríguez, who heads Venezuela’s National Assembly, remains in Caracas, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Delcy Rodríguez delivered an audio message on state television demanding proof of life for Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Jorge Rodríguez, however, has not been seen publicly since the attack.

Venezuela VP Says Nicolás Maduro Remains Country’s Only President

Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodriguez addressed the nation on state television, asserting that Nicolas Maduro remains Venezuela’s sole president.

She said, “There is only one president in Venezuela, and his name is Nicolas Maduro.”

It comes after US President Donald Trump earlier said she was the country’s new leader, after Maduro was captured by US forces overnight.

Trump Says US Will Take Control Of Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States will assume control of Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, describing the military operation as “dark and deadly.”

Trump said at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition.”

He further added, “So we don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years…We want peace, liberty, and justice for the great people of Venezuela…”

