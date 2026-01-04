LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
Home > World > Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’

Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is currently in Russia, according to four sources of Reuters familiar with her movements, following claims by US President Donald Trump that Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces after an attack on Venezuela.

Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack? Photo: X
Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack? Photo: X

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: January 4, 2026 06:24:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is currently in Russia, according to four sources of Reuters familiar with her movements, following claims by US President Donald Trump that Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces after an attack on Venezuela.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, her brother Jorge Rodríguez, who heads Venezuela’s National Assembly, remains in Caracas, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Delcy Rodríguez delivered an audio message on state television demanding proof of life for Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Jorge Rodríguez, however, has not been seen publicly since the attack.

You Might Be Interested In

Venezuela VP Says Nicolás Maduro Remains Country’s Only President

Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodriguez addressed the nation on state television, asserting that Nicolas Maduro remains Venezuela’s sole president. 

She said, “There is only one president in Venezuela, and his name is Nicolas Maduro.” 

It comes after US President Donald Trump earlier said she was the country’s new leader, after Maduro was captured by US forces overnight.

Trump Says US Will Take Control Of Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States will assume control of Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, describing the military operation as “dark and deadly.” 

Trump said at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition.” 

He further added, “So we don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years…We want peace, liberty, and justice for the great people of Venezuela…”

(Inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 6:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: america venezuela conflictcaracasdonald trumpMaduromaduro capturedmaduro venezuelaNicolas Madurotrumptrump newsusus attack venezuelaus attacks venezuelaus newsus venezuela newsus venezuela warUS-VenezuelaUSA Newsusa vs venezuelavenezualavenezuela attackvenezuela countryvenezuela newsvenezuela on mapvenezuela presidentwhere is venezuelawhy did us attack venezuelawhy is us attacking venezuelawhy us attack venezuela

RELATED News

Zohran Mamdani Calls US Capture Of Maduro ‘An Act Of War’, Says Attacking A Country Violates International Law

Did US Attack Venezuela To Capture Its Oil Reserves? Trump Drops Major Update After Capturing Maduro, Says ‘US Will Control…’

‘We’re Going To Run The Country’: Trump Says US Will Take Control Of Venezuela After Maduro’s Capture, Hails ‘Dark and Deadly’ Operation

Blindfolded, Handcuffed: Trump Posts First Image Of Maduro Aboard US Warship

‘It’s Time For Freedom’: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Welcomes Maduro’s Capture, Says US Fulfilled Its Promise, Pushes For Democratic Transition

LATEST NEWS

India Issues Travel Advisory After US Strikes Venezuela, Urges For Extreme Caution, Avoid Non-Essential Travel

‘It’s Time For Freedom’: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Welcomes Maduro’s Capture, Says US Fulfilled Its Promise, Pushes For Democratic Transition

Uttarakhand BJP Minister’s Husband Says ‘Girls From Bihar Available For Rs 25,000’, NDA And Opposition Unite In Criticism

‘Drug Trafficking Must Stop, Stolen Oil Must Be Returned’: US Vice President JD Vance Backs Maduro’s Capture After US Strikes

‘Those Days Are Over’: Bhagwant Mann Says 61,000 Punjab Government Posts Given On Pure Merit

Mustafizur Rahman Speaks Out After KKR Drops Him Amid Backlash Over Hindu Killings in Bangladesh; Says, ‘What Else Can You Do…’

Brahmaputra Mega Dam: Why Is Construction In The Fragile India-China Border Region Raising Alarm And What Do Environmentalists Warn About?

Mohammed Shami’s Coach Reacts After Pacer Is Snubbed From Squad for New Zealand Series, Says ‘They Don’t Want Him In…’

Delcy Rodríguez Likely To Be Venezuela’s Next President? Meet The Current Vice President Nicolas Maduro Calls A ‘Revolutionary’

ECINet: Election Commission Invites Citizens To Share Feedback For Official App, Know The Last Date

Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’
Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’
Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’
Venezuela VP Delcy Rodríguez ‘Fled Out of Country’ to Russia After US Attack, Says Maduro Is Country’s ‘Only President’

QUICK LINKS