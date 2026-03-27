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Home > World News > Operation True Promise 4: Iran Intensifies 83rd Wave Of Retaliatory Missile And Drone Attacks On US And Israeli Targets

Operation True Promise 4: Iran Intensifies 83rd Wave Of Retaliatory Missile And Drone Attacks On US And Israeli Targets

US President Donald Trump extends Iran strike pause deadline to April 6 as US-Israel forces intensify attacks on Iranian military infrastructure and IRGC launches fresh retaliation.

Photo: Iran State Media/ANI
Photo: Iran State Media/ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 27, 2026 12:34:37 IST

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Operation True Promise 4: Iran Intensifies 83rd Wave Of Retaliatory Missile And Drone Attacks On US And Israeli Targets

Even as US President Donald Trump indicated a possible easing of operations against Iran, stating that Tehran had requested a seven-day pause in American strikes on its energy infrastructure, he extended the deadline to 10 days until April 6. Despite this, joint US-Israel strikes have continued.

Trump’s Iran Strike Pause Of 7 Days

According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, the combined forces have persisted in targeting Iranian missile systems, including launchers, storage facilities, and production sites. The report further notes an escalation in attacks on Iran’s defence industrial base. The think tank suggests that the joint forces likely struck the 7th Artesh Air Force Tactical Airbase located in Shiraz, in Fars Province.

Additionally, the combined forces reportedly targeted the IRGC Ground Forces’ Ansar ol Hossein Provincial Unit in Hamedan City, Hamedan Province. The Israel Defense Forces also carried out strikes on an IRGC headquarters near Bonab in East Azerbaijan Province. Citing satellite imagery from March 15 the think tank said significant damage was inflicted to Iranian naval and air infrastructure at the IRGC 4th Sarallah Naval District in Bushehr Province. The 4th Sarallah Naval District is responsible for controlling the central Persian Gulf, including the South Pars gas field.

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US Bases Under Attack, 83rd Wave By IRGC

On March 25 and 26, the combined force conducted strikes marking the north-eastern-most strikes conducted so far in the war.
Meanwhile, IDF announced on Friday that it killed Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri in Bandar Abbas. The Iranian side also continued its retaliatory operations. Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of wave 83 of Operation True Promise 4 in the early hours of Friday, targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region with missiles and drones.

According to a statement from the IRGC’s Public Relations, the strikes targeted a range of strategic assets belonging to American and Israeli forces. Among the targets were storage tanks and the oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi’in settlement, and a US military information exchange centre in the region. The IRGC also struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base.
Additional targets include fuel tanks for jets and fighter aircraft of American forces, as well as the maintenance and repair hangar for the Patriot missile system at Sheikh Isa Base. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral CCTV Clip Claims To Show Iran’s Ex- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Before Assassination In US-Israel Strike —Here’s The Truth

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Tags: donald trumpOP True Promise 4operation true promiseUS-Israel-Iran war

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Operation True Promise 4: Iran Intensifies 83rd Wave Of Retaliatory Missile And Drone Attacks On US And Israeli Targets

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Operation True Promise 4: Iran Intensifies 83rd Wave Of Retaliatory Missile And Drone Attacks On US And Israeli Targets
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