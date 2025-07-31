Home > World > Over 40 Killed Seeking Food In Gaza As US Envoy Heads To Israel For Crisis Talks

Over 40 Killed Seeking Food In Gaza As US Envoy Heads To Israel For Crisis Talks

At least 48 Palestinians were killed and dozens remain injured while waiting for food at a Gaza Strip crossing on Wednesday, according to a local hospital.

Photo: X/@MuhammadSmiry
Photo: X/@MuhammadSmiry

At least 48 Palestinians were killed and dozens remain injured while waiting for food at a Gaza Strip crossing on Wednesday, according to a local hospital, AP reported

How did the situation unfold?

The incident unfolded amid a deepening humanitarian crisis fueled by Israel’s military offensive and blockade, which the UN’s top hunger authority has warned has pushed Gaza into a “worst-case scenario of famine.”

The U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who has spearheaded the Trump administration’s diplomatic push to end the nearly 22-month conflict and secure the release of hostages taken during Hamas’ October 7 attack, is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Thursday for high-level talks on the situation in Gaza, AP reported.

On Tuesday, around 41 people were killed across the Gaza Strip, according to hospital reports, as violence continues to erupt around humanitarian aid efforts.

Twelve Palestinians reportedly died near the Zikim crossing after Israeli forces allegedly opened fire on crowds waiting for food. In northern Gaza, airstrikes claimed 13 lives in Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun.

Meanwhile, 16 others were killed in Khan Younis near the Morag corridor, also while waiting for aid. As the humanitarian situation deteriorates, local health authorities say at least 89 children and 65 adults have died from malnutrition since the war began.

The figures, reported by the AP, underscore the growing toll of starvation amid the ongoing Israeli blockade and conflict with Hamas.

WCL 2025 Final, South Africa vs Pakistan: Predicted XI, When And Where To Watch, Prize Money
