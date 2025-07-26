UN Warns Of Worsening Hunger Crisis In Gaza

The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has issued a warning that nearly one in three people in Gaza are facing a food crisis, as malnutrition rapidly worsens across the war-torn territory.

In a statement, the WFP said over 90,000 women and children urgently need medical treatment for malnutrition. The Gaza Hamas-run health ministry on Friday said that nine more people lost their lives due to hunger-related causes, raising the total number of such deaths since the war began to 122.

Aid Blocked, Blame Traded

Israel, which controls all supply routes into Gaza, has said it is not blocking aid and has blamed Hamas for the lack of food reaching civilians. But the UN and aid agencies say not enough food is entering and reaching people in need.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Friday said that Britain may soon begin airdropping aid into Gaza, after over a third of UK MPs signed a letter urging the government to recognise a Palestinian state.

International Pressure Grows

The move to begin airdrops comes as global pressure on Israel intensifies. The United Nations has called the planned airdrops a “distraction from inaction,” saying they are not a reliable way to deliver large-scale aid.

Meanwhile, Germany, France, and the UK issued a joint statement calling on Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid immediately and to end the war in Gaza. They further reminded Israel of its legal obligations under international humanitarian law.

UN Chief Condemns Global Inaction

UN Secretary-General António Guterres gave a strong speech at the Amnesty International global assembly, saying he could not understand the “indifference” of the international community.

“More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while trying to get food,” Guterres said, referring to violence since May 27 when the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began distributing supplies. The GHF, backed by the US and Israel, was created as an alternative to the UN-led system, but has also faced criticism for failing to deliver aid effectively.

While some countries like the UAE and Jordan are reportedly preparing to deliver aid by air, a senior Jordanian official said that Israel has not yet given military clearance for the drops. As conditions worsen, humanitarian organisations continue to warn that time is running out to prevent mass starvation in Gaza.

ALSO READ: UN Seeks Increase In Gaza Aid as 20 Percent Children Suffering From Starvation