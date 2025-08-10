Over 600 Pilgrims Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak in Iraq—Check Safety Tips To Escape Danger

At least 600 Shiite Muslim pilgrims were hospitalised in Iraq after a chlorine gas leak from a water treatment station along the pilgrimage route between the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sunday overnight, affecting pilgrims travelling to Karbala ahead of the annual Arbaeen commemoration.

Hundreds Suffer Asphyxia Symptoms

Iraq’s health ministry reported over 621 cases of asphyxia linked to the leak in Karbala. In a statement, the ministry said, “All those hospitalised received the necessary care and have been discharged in good health.”

Millions Expected for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Several million Shiite Muslims are expected to make the journey to Karbala this year to visit the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas. The pilgrimage marks Arbaeen, a 40-day mourning phase commemorating the death of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed.

The authorities assured the pilgrims that safety measures are being reinforced to prevent any further disruption.

Health Risks of Inhaling Chlorine Gas

Chlorine gas is a highly toxic and corrosive substance, and inhalation can cause a range of harmful health effects depending on the concentration and duration of exposure. When breathed in, chlorine reacts with moisture in the respiratory tract to form hydrochloric and hypochlorous acids, which damage airway tissues and trigger inflammation.

Even short-term exposure to low concentrations can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, leading to burning sensations, redness, watery eyes, and a sore throat.

Prolonged or high-level exposure can cause more severe respiratory distress, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, and, in extreme cases, fluid build-up in the lungs (pulmonary oedema), which can be life-threatening without prompt medical care.

What Does Authorities Advise?

Authorities advise that anyone exposed to chlorine gas should seek fresh air immediately and receive medical assessment, even if initial symptoms appear mild, as delayed complications can occur hours after inhalation.

Safety Tips: If Chlorine Gas Leak