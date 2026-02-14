LIVE TV
Home > World > Overnight Raids In Nancy Guthrie Case: 3 Arrested As Cops Hunt Clues Near Home Of Savannah Guthrie's Mother, Federal Bureau Investigation Reveals Suspect Detail

Overnight Raids In Nancy Guthrie Case: 3 Arrested As Cops Hunt Clues Near Home Of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother, Federal Bureau Investigation Reveals Suspect Detail

The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of host Savannah Guthrie, has entered its 13th day with investigators expanding operations near her home. Forensic teams from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have intensified searches while releasing details about a possible suspect.

Nancy Guthrie search enters day 13 as FBI releases suspect details, reward rises to $100K and new forensic searches expand. Photos: X.
Nancy Guthrie search enters day 13 as FBI releases suspect details, reward rises to $100K and new forensic searches expand. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 14, 2026 18:25:53 IST

Overnight Raids In Nancy Guthrie Case: 3 Arrested As Cops Hunt Clues Near Home Of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother, Federal Bureau Investigation Reveals Suspect Detail

The investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie, has entered its 13th day, with authorities expanding search operations and releasing new details about a possible suspect. According to reports, three people have been arrested in relation to the case during the overnight operation.

Forensic Teams Search Areas Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home

Search activity intensified early Thursday when the Pima County Sheriff’s Department forensic team was seen combing through brush along a road near Guthrie’s residence. Authorities have not disclosed whether any evidence was recovered during that operation.

Late Friday, multiple law enforcement units were deployed to a site roughly two miles from Guthrie’s home as part of an operation linked to the ongoing investigation. More than a dozen vehicles, including those from SWAT and forensic teams, arrived at a residence in the area.

Several roads were temporarily closed during the operation and reopened about four hours later, according to teams on the ground from CNN. By the end of the day, officers had cleared the scene and vehicles departed.

Nancy Guthrie Update: Search At Another Location

Authorities were also observed at a second nearby location while the main operation was underway. It remains unclear whether that activity was directly connected to the Guthrie case. Investigators were seen examining a gray Range Rover parked in a restaurant parking lot.

Shortly after law enforcement presence increased in the area, the sheriff’s department said a written statement would be “forthcoming.” Later, officials stated that, at the FBI’s request, no additional information could be released.

FBI Releases Description of Nancy Guthrie Suspect, Backpack Detail

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a description of a person of interest believed to be connected to Guthrie’s disappearance. According to investigators, the suspect is approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build.

Officials said surveillance footage shows the individual carrying a black, 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack. The bureau also announced an increased reward of $100,000 for “information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Investigators Still Seeking Key Leads In Nancy Guthrie Abduction

A law enforcement source confirmed Friday that officials have not yet determined Guthrie’s whereabouts or identified her alleged abductor. Authorities continue to appeal to the public for information that could help advance the case.

Investigators have discovered DNA evidence at Guthrie’s property that does not belong to her or anyone close to her, officials said. Several gloves have also been recovered during the investigation, with the furthest found approximately 10 miles from her home.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie Missing: Who Is Tommaso Cioni, News Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law? Is He A Suspect As FBI Releases Chilling Video?

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 6:25 PM IST
Overnight Raids In Nancy Guthrie Case: 3 Arrested As Cops Hunt Clues Near Home Of Savannah Guthrie's Mother, Federal Bureau Investigation Reveals Suspect Detail

Overnight Raids In Nancy Guthrie Case: 3 Arrested As Cops Hunt Clues Near Home Of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother, Federal Bureau Investigation Reveals Suspect Detail

