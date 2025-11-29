LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup Imran Khan bjp amazon asim munir donald trump Ajit Agarkar anthony albanese cyclone Blind T20 World Cup
LIVE TV
Home > World > How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War

How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War

An Oxford Union debate on India-Pakistan policy was cancelled minutes before it began as Pakistan’s delegation failed to arrive on time. Indian speakers condemned the no-show, calling it a propaganda stunt. The incident ignited a social media uproar.

Oxford Union debate on India-Pakistan policy cancelled as Pakistan delegation misses event, sparking social media controversy. Photos: X.
Oxford Union debate on India-Pakistan policy cancelled as Pakistan delegation misses event, sparking social media controversy. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 29, 2025 20:06:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War

An Oxford Union debate on India’s policy towards Pakistan did not take place on Thursday (April 27) evening after the Pakistan delegation failed to arrive on time. This sparked a standoff and forced the event’s cancellation just minutes before it was scheduled to begin, according to reports.

What Was The Oxford Union Debate About?

The motion for the debate, “This House believes that India’s policy towards Pakistan is a populist strategy sold as security policy,” was organised by Oxford Union president Moosa Harraj, a British-Pakistani and son of Pakistan’s federal defence production minister Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj. The Union did not publicly release the final list of speakers.

Senior advocate J Sai Deepak flew in from Delhi, attending remotely to finish his court hearings so he could participate. He was joined at the last minute by UK-based J&K activist Manu Khajuria and dharmic scholar Pt Satish K Sharma. Former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and Dr Subramanian Swamy had allegedly withdrawn earlier, while Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and marketing consultant Suhel Seth were approached too late. Chaturvedi, according to reports, said that the Union had contacted her briefly in July and again on November 25.

Also Read: Why Did The US Skip G20 Summit In South Africa? Trump Has An Answer- What Is His Issue With South Africa? Explained

Indian Delegation Arrives At Oxford, Pakistan Team Missing

According to Sai Deepak, as the Indian delegation prepared to leave for the venue on November 27, he received a call from the Oxford Union at 3:13 pm local time stating that the Pakistan delegation had not yet landed in London. At 4:55 pm, Harraj reportedly admitted he had known since 10 am that Pakistan’s intended speakers, former Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman Zubair Mahmood Hayat and former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, would not attend.

The episode took social media by storm with scheduled speakers from India lambasting Pakistani propaganda mostly pushed by its High Commission in the UK.

Sai Deepak described the incident as “Operation Manhoos ki phati hui Baniyan”, saying, “Instead of conducting a civil debate, the Oxford Union has allowed Pakistan to claim a false victory. Had we known their team was in Oxford, we would have debated them. If they are still there, they should find the courage to face us, instead of doing an Operation Manhoos ki phati hui Baniyan, where Pakistan’s defence minister couldn’t even produce evidence of their so-called success.”

Despite arriving on time, the Indian delegation refused an alternative offer to debate students after the event was cancelled.

Pakistan High Commission in UK Pushes Propaganda

The Pakistan High Commission in the UK further fuelled the controversy, accusing India of “backing out” and claiming the Indian delegation had handed a walkover to Pakistan.

Moosa Harraj, the debate organiser, has faced criticism with allegations that he orchestrated a “calculated ploy to force out the Indian contingent.”

On Thursday at 2:44 pm, the Pakistan High Commission in London posted a tweet claiming that the Indian delegation had withdrawn, alleging India lacked confidence to defend its Pakistan policy in a “rules-based forum” and preferred “partisan media platforms” over a neutral debate.

The High Commission’s narrative, asserting that Hina Rabbani Khar, Zubair Mahmood Hayat, and Pakistan’s envoy to the UK, Mohammad Faisal, were already in London and ready to travel to Oxford, now appears increasingly questionable given the Union’s communications and the contradictory sequence of events reported by Indian speakers.

Also Read: Oxford Union Debate Row Sparks ‘Indo–Pak Face-Off’ After Pakistan Claims False Victory; Indian Lawyer Sai Deepak Calls It ‘Operation Manhoos Ki Phati Baniyan’

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 8:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: J Sai DeepakOxford Union DebatePakistan High Commission UKpakistan newsWorld news

RELATED News

Mahmood Madani Makes Shocking Remarks On Jihad, Judiciary, Vande Mataram: Jamiat President Says, ‘There Will Be Jihad If…’

‘This Is Virat, Help Needed’: Ukraine’s Drone Attack On Russian Tanker Captured On Video, WATCH

Why Asim Munir Is At War With Imran Khan: ISI Sacking, Corruption Allegations And The Crisis Behind Adiala Jail Rumours

‘Always Wrapped In Hijab, Married To Brother’: President Trump Attacks US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar

Who Is Jodie Haydon? Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s New Wife – Age Gap, Past Relationships, Career & Family Details

LATEST NEWS

Haryana Horror: Man Catches Mother With Lover, Kills Both & Drives Their Bodies to Police Station

Is Hardik Pandya Fit To Play Against South Africa In T20I Series? All-Rounders Return Date Revealed After 42 Days Rehab

Who Is The Viral 19-Minute Instagram Couple? Private Clip Sparks Internet Frenzy, Leaving Users Guessing

Amazon Employees Open Letter: Why Thousands Of Workers Are Warning The Company About Its Rapid AI Expansion

Parul University Successfully Hosts the 3rd Edition of Its International Folklore Festival, Uniting 30 Nations in a Powerful Celebration of Global Harmony

Integrity an ‘Instrument of Survival,’ Says CJI Surya Kant at JGU Event

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: NASA Clears Key Points And Rumors About Alien Spaceship In Recent Briefing

Shocking AI Hack: Chatbots Reveal Nuclear Bomb Guidance When Queries Are Framed As Poems, Claims New Study

Anantnag Police Conducts Mock Drill At Bijbehara Railway Station To Boost Emergency Preparedness

Nikhil Kamath To Interview Elon Musk? Check Zerodha Founder’s Net Worth, His Journey From A Call Center Employee To A Billionaire

How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War
How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War
How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War
How A Cancelled Oxford Union Debate Turned Into A Full-Blown India-Pakistan Social Media War

QUICK LINKS