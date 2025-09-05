LIVE TV
Pak: Another deadly attack forces closure of crucial route in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:15:56 IST

Kurram [Pakistan], September 5 (ANI): Parachinar Highway has been halted once again following a deadly ambush in Kurram that left at least seven people dead.

The announcement was made through a press release issued by Anjuman Hussainia Parachinar, which urged commuters to postpone non-essential travel and remain vigilant. According to The Express Tribune, the attack has reignited fears of sectarian violence in the region, prompting renewed security measures.

According to The Express Tribune, the suspension of road access comes only weeks after the route was reopened in August, ending a nine-month blockade that had severely affected residents of Parachinar. The road, which serves as a vital connection to the rest of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, had originally been sealed in October 2023 due to escalating sectarian unrest. At the time, attacks on vehicles carrying pilgrims and subsequent retaliatory incidents forced authorities to close the highway completely.

The prolonged closure caused serious shortages of food and essential supplies, while hundreds of students and workers were stranded in other cities. In an attempt to alleviate the crisis, the government introduced a limited helicopter service. However, the measure proved inadequate to meet the needs of the population, according to The Express Tribune.

When the road was partially reopened under tight security protocols, residents welcomed the move as a lifeline. On average, 20 to 22 passenger vehicles have been entering Parachinar daily since August. Officials credited the December 2024 peace agreement and several successful tribal Jirgas for the relative calm that allowed the reopening, The Express Tribune highlighted.

Wednesday’s attack has once again cast uncertainty over security in the region, prompting authorities and local leaders to re-evaluate safety arrangements. Residents, still reeling from years of violence and isolation, now fear a return to restrictions that had left the community cut off from essential services for months. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS