Home > World > Pak Defence Minister Claims Floodwaters From India Brought ‘Dead Bodies’ Into Pakistan

Pakistan's Defence Minister, during his visit to the inundated areas of Sialkot, claimed that the waters released from India had brought corpses, livestock, and piles of debris, hampering the efforts of municipal teams working to drain the area.

File Photo of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (Credit - ANI)
File Photo of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 29, 2025 15:45:41 IST

As heavy floods wreak havoc across parts of Pakistan, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stirred controversy by blaming India for the crisis and claiming that floodwaters flowing in from across the border carried “dead bodies” into the country.

Pak Defence Minister Visits Sialkot

During a visit to inundated areas of Sialkot, Asif told the media that the waters released from India had brought corpses, livestock, and piles of debris, hampering the efforts of municipal teams working to drain the area, according to Pakistani outlet Dialogue Pakistan.

He added that locals reported seeing bodies swept across the border, pointing out that Sialkot, lying downstream from water channels in Jammu, is often affected when water is released from the Indian side.

Asif acknowledged that India had twice informed Pakistan before releasing water into rivers, but his remarks quickly drew criticism online. Social media users accused the minister of deflecting blame from the government’s inadequate flood preparedness and failing infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Indian authorities formally warned Pakistan of possible severe flooding due to heavy rainfall and rising river levels, citing “public safety” concerns, a person familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

The communication came even as the Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. With the pact in abeyance, no hydrological data is currently being exchanged between the two countries under its mechanisms, including the Indus Commission. (Inputs from Hindustan Times)

Tags: india-pakistan conflictpakistan floodsSialkot

