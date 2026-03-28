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Home > World News > Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report Claims Country Offers Base To Terror Outfits Targeting India, Ranks No. 1 In Global Terrorism Index

Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report Claims Country Offers Base To Terror Outfits Targeting India, Ranks No. 1 In Global Terrorism Index

A recent US report says Pakistan remains a base for multiple terror groups targeting Jammu and Kashmir, with many long-active outfits still operating there. It also highlights Pakistan’s top ranking in the 2026 Global Terrorism Index and ongoing security concerns linked to militant activity and regional tensions.

Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report, Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report, Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 28, 2026 23:09:22 IST

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Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report Claims Country Offers Base To Terror Outfits Targeting India, Ranks No. 1 In Global Terrorism Index

United States has recently shared a new report which claims that Pakistan is still a hub for several terror outfit consisting of groups that target particularly Jammu and Kashmir in India. As per recent report by the Congressional Research Service, it highlights that several India-oriented terror outfits are still operating safely from Pakistan’s territory. 

According to the report, Pakistan serves both as a base of operations and, in some cases, a target for several armed non-state actors. Many of these non-state outfits have been active since, 1980s, indicating the persistence of entrenched militant networks in the region. 

The report has identified Pakistan as a key location linked to several terror outfits. The report has mentioned 15 groups which have base in Pakistan and out of these 15 terror outfits 12 have been designated as Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTOs) as per US law. Most of the outfits are inspired by Islamic extremist ideology. However, the report mentions that not all of the outfits fall under this category. 

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Pakistan Ranked 1 in Terrorism Index

The report arrives days after the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026 has identified Pakistan as the country most impacted by terrorism globally, marking a significant rise in violence with 1,139 deaths and 1,045 incidents in 2025. The country has replaced Burkina Faso with the score of 8.57 as the country most affected by the terrorism. 

This is Pakistan’s peak of terrorism since 2013 and its top ranking since 2011 according to Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) which is a Sydney-based independent non-profit think tank. 

The report mentioned that ““Pakistan’s strained relations with its neighbors, combined with rising violence from TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), have created significant security risks” 

Pakistan’s Long Standing Terror Funding History

The country has faced international scrutiny for so long for providing shelter and logistic support to various terror groups operating across the region, particularly in India. Presently, the country is embroiled in a cross-border conflict with Afghanistan and few days ago it attacked on a Kabul hospital through an airstrike which killed at least 400 people which is one of the gravest incidents in Afghanistan since the 2021 Kabul airport bombing. 

In 2025, the country was cornered after the world came to condemn the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in April. India exposed Pakistan at United Nations as a “rogue state” supporting terrorists and laid bare the country’s history of backing terror outfits.

Also Read: ‘Welcome to Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning to US Troops Amid Reports of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup in Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only in Coffins’

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Tags: jammu-kashmirPaksitanTERRORISM

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Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report Claims Country Offers Base To Terror Outfits Targeting India, Ranks No. 1 In Global Terrorism Index

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Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report Claims Country Offers Base To Terror Outfits Targeting India, Ranks No. 1 In Global Terrorism Index
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Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report Claims Country Offers Base To Terror Outfits Targeting India, Ranks No. 1 In Global Terrorism Index
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