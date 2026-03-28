‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’

Iran’s English-language daily, the Tehran Times, issued a stark warning to Washington on Saturday, carrying the headline “Welcome to Hell”.

The front page cautioned that any US troops who set foot on Iranian soil would “leave only in coffins”, amid reports that the United States is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

Rising Tensions in the Middle East

The potential US troop buildup has fueled speculation that Washington may be preparing for a possible ground operation in Iran.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the reinforcements are intended to expand military options for President Donald Trump in a Middle East already tense since US-Israeli strikes on Iranian interests began on February 28.

Iran has warned that any direct US ground incursion would trigger a wider regional response. An Iranian official said that Tehran would mobilize its Houthi allies in Yemen, who could resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, potentially opening a new front in the conflict and further threatening global trade and energy routes.

Diplomatic Talks vs. Military Movements

While President Trump has consistently stated he has no plans for deploying ground troops against Iran, the exact location of the additional American forces remains unclear. Reports suggest the troops would likely be positioned within striking distance of Iran and Kharg Island, a vital oil-export terminal off the Iranian coast.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, including Trump’s announcement that talks to end the conflict are “going very well” and a postponement of possible further strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, tensions on the ground continue to escalate.

Escalating Regional Conflict

The conflict has already intensified in other hotspots. Israel carried out a large-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure it described as linked to the “Iranian terror regime” in central Tehran. The Israeli military later resumed attacks on southern Beirut, targeting infrastructure used by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese group. Hezbollah responded, confirming direct clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

Analysts warn that any expansion of conflict into the Red Sea or along the Iranian coastline could severely impact global trade, energy supplies, and regional security. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial international shipping route, remains under strain, raising concerns over further escalation if military engagements widen.

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