LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity Iran news chennai Jeffrey Epstein DOGE Trump Musk fallout Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 Ansar Allah Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi Bank of America cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’

‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’

Iran Daily’s ‘Welcome to Hell’ warns US troops will ‘leave only in coffins’ amid 10,000-strong American Middle East buildup.

Iran Daily’s ‘Welcome to Hell’ warns US troops will ‘leave only in coffins’. (Photo: X)
Iran Daily’s ‘Welcome to Hell’ warns US troops will ‘leave only in coffins’. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 28, 2026 22:05:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’

Iran’s English-language daily, the Tehran Times, issued a stark warning to Washington on Saturday, carrying the headline “Welcome to Hell”.

The front page cautioned that any US troops who set foot on Iranian soil would “leave only in coffins”, amid reports that the United States is considering deploying up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

Rising Tensions in the Middle East

The potential US troop buildup has fueled speculation that Washington may be preparing for a possible ground operation in Iran.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the Wall Street Journal, the reinforcements are intended to expand military options for President Donald Trump in a Middle East already tense since US-Israeli strikes on Iranian interests began on February 28.

Iran has warned that any direct US ground incursion would trigger a wider regional response. An Iranian official said that Tehran would mobilize its Houthi allies in Yemen, who could resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, potentially opening a new front in the conflict and further threatening global trade and energy routes.

Diplomatic Talks vs. Military Movements

While President Trump has consistently stated he has no plans for deploying ground troops against Iran, the exact location of the additional American forces remains unclear. Reports suggest the troops would likely be positioned within striking distance of Iran and Kharg Island, a vital oil-export terminal off the Iranian coast.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, including Trump’s announcement that talks to end the conflict are “going very well” and a postponement of possible further strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, tensions on the ground continue to escalate.

Escalating Regional Conflict

The conflict has already intensified in other hotspots. Israel carried out a large-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure it described as linked to the “Iranian terror regime” in central Tehran. The Israeli military later resumed attacks on southern Beirut, targeting infrastructure used by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese group. Hezbollah responded, confirming direct clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

Analysts warn that any expansion of conflict into the Red Sea or along the Iranian coastline could severely impact global trade, energy supplies, and regional security. The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial international shipping route, remains under strain, raising concerns over further escalation if military engagements widen.

ALSO READ: Recent Visit Of Canadian PM To India Deepens Bilateral Ties Between Canada And India: Canadian High Commissioner to India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2Iran newsIran-US conflictTehran TimesUS Iran warUS troops Middle East

RELATED News

Did White House Phone Number Show ‘Epstein Island’ Tag On Android Devices? Here’s What Happened As Google Rushes To Fix The Glitch

E-3 Sentry AWACS Damaged After Iranian Missile Strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base, What Is Its Significance And How Do They Detect Threats And Control Battles?

Is Kuwait International Airport Open Or Closed? Multiple Drone Attacks Damage Radar System, Explosion Reported Near Erbil A Day After Ballistic Missile Intercepted Over Abu Dhabi

‘He Didn’t Think He Would Be Kissing My Ass…’ Trump Takes A Subtle Dig At Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Raises Questions Over US–Saudi Relations

Who Is KP Sharma Oli, And How He Is Linked to 2025 Gen Z Protest Crackdown? Everything Explained As Nepal’s Former PM Gets Arrested

LATEST NEWS

Adani Defence Delivers First Batch Of 2,000 Prahar, First Indigenously Manufactured Light Machine Guns To The Indian Army

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Phil Salt Channels Inner AB de Villiers At Chinnaswamy, Takes One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Ishan Kishan- WATCH

RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli’s ‘Rare’ Drop Catch Attracts Hilarious Reaction From Anushka Sharma In Stands | Watch

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Phil Salt’s Controversial Catch Sparks Buzz! Heinrich Klaasen’s Angry Reaction Goes Viral After Dismissal— Watch VIDEO | Fans React

What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts

Gujarat Bone-Chilling Murder: Businessman’s Wife Drugged, Strangled And Burnt By Family Friends Over 79 Tola Gold And Rs. 2 Lakh Cash Dispute, CCTV Trail Exposes Brutal Killing

RCB vs SRH: Jacob Duffy’s Inspiring Spell Dents Sunrisers Hyderabad; Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head And Nitish Reddy Fall Quickly

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Creates History With Epic Milestone In Match Against SRH | Check Full List Of Records

Vijay Struggles To Move Through Massive Crowd, Gets Mobbed Outside Chennai Secretariat Amid TVK Protest Over Alleged Election Campaign Restrictions, Watch

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Why Are Players Wearing Black Armbands During Tournament’s Curtain Raiser At Chinnaswamy?

‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’
‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’
‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’
‘Welcome To Hell’: Iran Daily’s Sharp Warning To US Troops Amid Reports Of 10,000‑Strong American Buildup In Middle East, Says ‘They’ll Leave Only In Coffins’

QUICK LINKS