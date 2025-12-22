LIVE TV
Pakistan's Asim Munir Makes Another Bizarre Claim, Says God Himself Helped Pakistan During India's Operation Sindoor, 'We Felt The Divine…'

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, claimed “divine help” during May’s military clash with India. He drew parallels between modern Pakistan and the Prophet Muhammad’s Islamic state.

Asim Munir claims divine help in May India-Pakistan clash, links Pakistan to Prophet Muhammad’s state, warns of TTP threat. Photo: X.
Asim Munir claims divine help in May India-Pakistan clash, links Pakistan to Prophet Muhammad’s state, warns of TTP threat. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 22, 2025 09:01:05 IST

Pakistan's Asim Munir Makes Another Bizarre Claim, Says God Himself Helped Pakistan During India's Operation Sindoor, 'We Felt The Divine…'

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has made yet another weird claim. Munir claimed that the country received “divine help” during the military confrontation with India in May, describing the intervention as particularly evident during the days of intense fighting following Indian strikes on terror targets.

Addressing the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad earlier this month, Munir referred to the period following India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian operation was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

“We felt it (divine help),” Munir said, according to clips of his speech aired on local television on Sunday.

The military exchanges lasted four days before both nations reached an understanding to halt hostilities on May 10.

Asim Munir Draws Parallel Between Modern Pakistan And Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) State

Munir’s address was heavily framed in religious references, with the army chief drawing parallels between modern-day Pakistan and the Islamic state established by the Prophet over 1,400 years ago in the Arabian Peninsula. He cited multiple verses from the Quran and highlighted what he described as Pakistan’s unique role in the Islamic world.

“Among the 57 Islamic countries, God gave us the honour of being the protectors of Haramain Sharifain,” he said, referring to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.

Security Concerns Along Pakistan-Afganistan Border

In addition to his remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict, Munir addressed Pakistan’s security challenges along its western border. He called on Afghanistan’s Taliban government to take a decisive stance against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), asserting that Afghan nationals form the majority of militants infiltrating Pakistan.

“In the TTP formations coming into Pakistan, 70 per cent are Afghans,” Munir said, questioning whether Afghanistan was responsible for the bloodshed of Pakistani civilians.
“The Afghan Taliban must decide whether they stand with Pakistan or with the TTP,” he added.

Authority Over Jihad in an Islamic State

Munir also stressed that in an Islamic state, only the government holds the authority to declare jihad.

“No one can issue a fatwa for jihad without the order, permission and will of those vested with authority,” he told the conference.

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 9:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS